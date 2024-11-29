‘Aliens checking over Congress?’: Eerie lights over Capitol Hill sparks UFO concerns in America, netizens react | Watch

A rare sight of unexplained lights over US Capitol Hill sparked speculations about aliens flying over America. The photos of four bright lights just above the Statue of Freedom atop the Capitol Dome spread like wildfire on the internet.

Apart from photos, several social media users shared videos of the Capitol Hill where the four lights remained fixated at their spot above the building's dome. Later, the twinkling lights manoeuvred from a square to a single line and remained above the structure.

The viral photo was initially taken by a US Air force veteran and licensed tour guide Dennis Diggins. The photo reportedly displayed an apparent UFO over the Capitol Hill. The image sparked myriad reactions on social media as several users called it an UFO whereas many other tried to explain the presence of those lights over the building.

Many called it an attack of aliens on the US, and several others raised the possibility of it being an attempt by extraterrestrials to keep an eye on Americans.