‘Aliens checking over Congress?’: Eerie lights over Capitol Hill sparks UFO concerns in America, netizens react | Watch

Unexplained lights above the US Capitol Hill have ignited speculation about alien activity. Photos and videos show four bright lights over the Statue of Freedom

Livemint
Published29 Nov 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Mysterious lights over Capitol Hill sparked fresh concerns around UFO in America.
Mysterious lights over Capitol Hill sparked fresh concerns around UFO in America.(Bloomberg)

A rare sight of unexplained lights over US Capitol Hill sparked speculations about aliens flying over America. The photos of four bright lights just above the Statue of Freedom atop the Capitol Dome spread like wildfire on the internet. 

Apart from photos, several social media users shared videos of the Capitol Hill where the four lights remained fixated at their spot above the building's dome. Later, the twinkling lights manoeuvred from a square to a single line and remained above the structure.

The viral photo was initially taken by a US Air force veteran and licensed tour guide Dennis Diggins. The photo reportedly displayed an apparent UFO over the Capitol Hill. The image sparked myriad reactions on social media as several users called it an UFO whereas many other tried to explain the presence of those lights over the building.

Many called it an attack of aliens on the US, and several others raised the possibility of it being an attempt by extraterrestrials to keep an eye on Americans.

Mysterious lights over US Capitol Hill dome | Watch videos

“The lights at the U.S. Capitol building have been causing ‘UFO sightings’ in the camera lens for decades & decades," read a social media post citing New York Post. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News‘Aliens checking over Congress?’: Eerie lights over Capitol Hill sparks UFO concerns in America, netizens react | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    129.25
    09:51 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    6.1 (4.95%)

    Adani Power share price

    580.15
    09:51 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    19.95 (3.56%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.95
    09:51 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    0.5 (0.35%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.55
    09:51 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    0.75 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    5,024.50
    09:42 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    128.05 (2.62%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    243.45
    09:42 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    5.35 (2.25%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    496.20
    09:42 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    7.75 (1.59%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    559.10
    09:42 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    7.65 (1.39%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    911.40
    09:42 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    -75.55 (-7.65%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    362.00
    09:42 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    -11.6 (-3.1%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,672.95
    09:42 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    -48.1 (-2.79%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    242.35
    09:42 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    -6.75 (-2.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    795.00
    09:42 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    67.65 (9.3%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    270.80
    09:42 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    19.25 (7.65%)

    Adani Total Gas share price

    854.00
    09:42 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    50.8 (6.32%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.55
    09:42 AM | 29 NOV 2024
    7.4 (6.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.000.00
      Chennai
      77,541.000.00
      Delhi
      77,693.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.