John Ternus takes over as Apple CEO: Net worth, marriage, career; why Apple choose him to succeed Tim Cook

John Ternus - the engineer who built the hardware behind the iPhone, iPad and Mac - has taken over from Tim Cook as Apple’s new CEO as of Tuesday, September 1. Ternus’s appointment ends Cook’s 15-year run, bringing to a close one of the most celebrated leadership tenures in the history of American business.

John Ternus’s journey Ternus has worked on some of Apple’s prominent products, including the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro.

Born on May 19, 1975, Ternus completed his Mechanical Engineering degree at the University of Pennsylvania in 1997. He joined Apple in 2001 after a four-year stint as an engineer at Virtual Research Systems.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What qualifications does John Ternus have to be Apple's CEO? ⌵ John Ternus holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania and has over two decades of experience at Apple, overseeing hardware engineering teams and contributing to major products like the iPhone and iPad. 2 Why did Apple choose John Ternus over external candidates as CEO? ⌵ Apple chose John Ternus for his extensive internal experience and understanding of the company's design culture and operational processes, seeing him as well-suited to lead the company during critical changes. 3 How did John Ternus's work impact Apple's hardware product development? ⌵ Ternus has significantly influenced Apple's hardware product development, overseeing teams responsible for the design and engineering of key products such as the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, enhancing Apple's innovation in these areas. 4 How much will John Ternus's compensation be as Apple's new CEO? ⌵ As CEO, John Ternus's compensation structure will be similar to that of Tim Cook, who earned approximately $74.6 million last year, including a $3 million base salary and considerable stock awards. 5 Is John Ternus married and what is known about his personal life? ⌵ John Ternus is not publicly known to be married, and he keeps details about his personal life private, with limited information available regarding his family or background.

He started on the product design team, working on screens for Apple’s Mac line, before becoming a key lieutenant to Dan Riccio, the company’s longtime engineering chief. As Riccio’s influence grew, so did Ternus’s portfolio — eventually encompassing the hardware engineering teams responsible for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods and Vision Pro. When Riccio stepped back in 2021, Ternus stepped forward, taking on the senior vice-president title and, with it, oversight of the physical architecture of nearly everything Apple makes.

He is Apple’s eighth chief executive since its founding 50 years ago.

Away from the office, Ternus is a cycling enthusiast and an amateur rally car racer, known to take colleagues to upstate Washington for off-road racing weekends. It is, perhaps, a telling hobby - controlled aggression, precision under pressure and the ability to read conditions in real time.

John Ternus net worth According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ternus has an estimated net worth of $75 million, accumulated over more than two decades at Apple through salary, bonuses and stock compensation.

Also Read | Tim Cook net worth: How much Apple CEO earned before stepping down

That figure is set to grow substantially. As CEO, he will inherit a compensation structure comparable to Cook’s - who took home $74.6 million in total remuneration last year alone, comprising a $3 million base salary and significant stock awards, according to regulatory filings.

Forbes estimates Tim Cook’s personal net worth at close to $3 billion, a fortune built largely through Apple equity accrued over 28 years.

Is John Ternus married? Despite growing public interest in John Ternus’s personal life, the Apple executive has largely kept details about it private. He is not publicly known to be married, and there is limited publicly available information about his family, including his parents and personal background.

What did Tim Cook say about John Ternus? “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honour. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future,” Cook said.

Why did Apple choose John Ternus as CEO? Apple has chosen John Ternus as its next CEO, marking a shift from Tim Cook’s operations-focused leadership towards a more product- and engineering-led approach.

Ternus, Apple’s senior vice-president of Hardware Engineering, has spent more than two decades at the company and has extensive experience across its hardware portfolio. Since joining Apple in 2001, he has worked on products including the Mac, iPad and AirPods. As head of Hardware Engineering since 2021, he has also overseen teams involved in Apple’s transition to custom silicon.

His long tenure has given Ternus an in-depth understanding of Apple’s design culture, supply chain and internal decision-making processes. This institutional knowledge could make him better suited to lead the company than an external hire.

Ternus also brings expertise in hardware architecture and product development at a critical time for Apple. As the company explores new device categories and strengthens its artificial intelligence strategy, his knowledge of Apple’s chips and on-device computing could help shape its next phase of growth.