American Airlines flights resume after IT outage causes groundings across US

American Airlines flights which were not already in the air were grounded throughout the United States on Tuesday (local time) owing to an IT outage, as per an advisory issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The outage was later restored and flights resumed normal operations after the brief stop.

"We're aware of a technical issue and have engaged our IT team to address it asap. We're sorry for any inconvenience," the airline said in a post on X.

Users online also complained that the airline's website and app were also crashing.

The ground stop notice issued by the FAA meant that flights could depart until the issue got fully resolved. The notice came amid a number of US East Coast airports experiencing delays and ground stops owing to thunderstorms.

The FAA on Monday morning had said that it was slowing flights into three airports in the New York City area as well as at the Philadelphia International Airport due to severe weather as well as air traffic staffing shortages.

Staffing issues at New York Air Route Traffic Control Center impacted flights at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports. Reuters cited FlightAware to report that around 15-20% of flights were either delayed or cancelled at these airports.

"A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening," American Airlines said in a statement. It added, "Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again. We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

Flight-tracking site FlightAware said that American Airlines had to delay 1,100 flights, which are around 30% of their flights on Tuesday, while they cancelled 221 or 6% of their flights in total. As per Reuters, Flightradar24 reported that as of 7 pm ET, there were 130 fewer flights in the air than at the same time last week.

FAA wants aircraft to be equipped to withstand 5G interference The FAA said last week that it needs aircraft to be equipped to withstand interference from 5G wireless signals in neighbouring frequencies. This comes as the industry is getting ready for a planned spectrum auction in 2027.

“The FAA’s rule will require all altimeters to meet next-generation performance requirements when aircraft equipped with them are operating in the United States,” the agency said last Wednesday, as per a Bloomberg report.