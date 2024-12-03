‘ALL HELL TO PAY’: Donald Trump issues FINAL warning to Hamas if...

Donald Trump warned Hamas that if hostages aren't freed before he takes office, there will be severe repercussions. He condemned past negotiations as ineffective and signalled a shift in US policy towards the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a stern warning to Hamas, US President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that if the hostages are not released prior to the date he assumes Office as President of the United States, there will be 'ALL HELL TO PAY' in the Middle East.

In a social media post on Truth Social, the Republican leader vowed that those who perpetrated atrocities against ‘Humanity’ will be hit harder “than anybody has been hit in the history of the US".

Donald Trump's recent warning gives a hint towards America's changing stance on Israel-Hamas war. Donald Trump is known to have close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While warning the Palestinian militant group, Trump criticised the previous negotiations in the matter and called them just “all talks" but “no actions".

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action!" Donald Trump wrote in a post.

Hamas attack on Israel All hell broke loose after Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The attack killed over 1,200 people and around 250 people were taken as hostages.

Israel retaliated to Hamas's attack with a ground operation in Gaza, resulting in the death of more than 45,000 Palestinians, AP reported. Israel is continuing its attack on Hamas in Gaza, as around 100 hostages are still in captivity, and many are feared dead.