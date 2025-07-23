‘All right, go for it’: Viral video shows police officer breaking car window, punching 22-year-old man on camera | Watch

A video from Jacksonville, Florida, has gone viral. It shows a police officer hitting a man, William McNeil Jr., during a traffic stop.

While the incident happened in February, the video has now gone viral. Civil rights lawyers call it police brutality. The police claim the viral video, recorded by McNeil, doesn’t show the full story.

However, Sheriff TK Waters has admitted that force was used.

“Yes, there absolutely was force used by the arresting officers, and yes, that force is ugly. Just because force is ugly, it does not mean it’s unlawful or contrary to policy,” CNN quoted Sheriff Waters as saying at a news conference.

“Facts and information are buried to advance an anti-police agenda,” he added.

What the videos show The video from inside McNeil’s shows a tense and violent police encounter inside and around a parked car. It begins with the 22-year-old sitting in the driver’s seat.

He calmly spoke to an officer through the open passenger-side window. He questioned why he needed his headlights on during the day. He also requested to speak to a supervisor.

Soon, the mood shifted. An officer, standing outside, told his colleague he was going to break the window. Another officer responded, “All right, go for it.”

Moments later, the driver’s side window was smashed. Officers immediately punched McNeil in the face, pulled him out of the car and pinned him to the ground.

A new police bodycam video shows an officer warned McNeil to open the door or they would break the window. Another patrol car arrived as the officer repeated the warning seven times.

No mention of punch in police report The bodycam video does not show the officer punching McNeil, as recorded in the other video. D. Bowers, the arresting police officer, did not mention in his report that McNeil had been punched.

Bowers said McNeil didn’t listen, so he broke the car window and used force to pull him out. Another officer later said McNeil had been punched six times on his leg.

Bowers also claimed McNeil reached for a knife on the floor. But, McNeil’s lawyers have called that a lie.

“He simply asks for a supervisor, and then they break his window and beat him. Yet, somehow, the report failed to mention that,” the lawyers said in a statement.