‘All very positive’: Donald Trump speaks to Xi Jinping, discusses trade, Iran situation and April trip to China

Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he had a “long and thorough” phone call with Chinese President Xi, discussing trade, military issues, Taiwan, the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran, oil and gas purchases, and agricultural deals, including a boost in soybean imports.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published4 Feb 2026, 09:48 PM IST
US President Donald Trump called the conversation with Chinese president Xi Jinping “very positive” and predicted many favourable outcomes over the next three years of his presidency.
US President Donald Trump called the conversation with Chinese president Xi Jinping “very positive” and predicted many favourable outcomes over the next three years of his presidency.(AFP)

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (February 4) that he has completed an “excellent” and “thorough” telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing a wide range of bilateral and global issues.

“It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!), Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran…” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trade and agriculture on the agenda

During the call, Trump highlighted several trade-related discussions, including energy and agriculture:

“…the purchase of Oil and Gas by China from the United States, the consideration by China of the purchase of additional Agricultural products including lifting the Soybean count to 20 Million Tons for the current season (They have committed to 25 Million Tons for next season!)…”

He emphasized that both countries are focused on strengthening economic ties and ensuring ongoing trade cooperation.

Military and geopolitical issues discussed

Trump said he also spoke with Xi about key geopolitical matters:

“…including Trade, Military…Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran…”

He noted the importance of maintaining a strong and positive relationship with China amid global tensions.

Strong personal ties highlighted

Trump stressed the personal rapport he shares with President Xi, describing it as a cornerstone of US-China relations:

“The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way.”

He expressed optimism about achieving positive outcomes during his tenure:

“I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People’s Republic of China!”

Donald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs News‘All very positive’: Donald Trump speaks to Xi Jinping, discusses trade, Iran situation and April trip to China
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.