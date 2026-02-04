‘All very positive’: Donald Trump speaks to Xi Jinping, discusses trade, Iran situation and April trip to China

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (February 4) that he has completed an “excellent” and “thorough” telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing a wide range of bilateral and global issues.

“It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!), Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran…” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trade and agriculture on the agenda During the call, Trump highlighted several trade-related discussions, including energy and agriculture:

“…the purchase of Oil and Gas by China from the United States, the consideration by China of the purchase of additional Agricultural products including lifting the Soybean count to 20 Million Tons for the current season (They have committed to 25 Million Tons for next season!)…”

He emphasized that both countries are focused on strengthening economic ties and ensuring ongoing trade cooperation.

Military and geopolitical issues discussed Trump said he also spoke with Xi about key geopolitical matters:

He noted the importance of maintaining a strong and positive relationship with China amid global tensions.

Strong personal ties highlighted Trump stressed the personal rapport he shares with President Xi, describing it as a cornerstone of US-China relations:

“The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way.”

He expressed optimism about achieving positive outcomes during his tenure: