Allentown fire at vacant furniture factory displaces 7 families, leaving thousands without power – details

A six-alarm fire tore through a former furniture factory in Allentown, Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes, a fire official said.

Here's what we know According to media reports, City Assistant Fire Chief Jon Steed noted that the fire was reported around 8:40 PM (local time) on Wednesday at a former factory in the 300 block of North Front Street. As the flames spread to nearby homes, at least seven families were displaced, officials noted.

Also Read | Massive fire breaks out in slums near Delhi’s Udyog Bhawan

Authorities also said residents were evacuated overnight, and power outages affected numerous homes in the area.

Firefighters arrived to find the large, unoccupied commercial building engulfed in intense flames, with thick plumes of black smoke visible from miles away across the valley. At least 100 firefighters reportedly worked late into the evening to bring the fire under control.

Officials said firefighters launched an intensive effort to contain the blaze, but the extreme heat caused the building to collapse. On Thursday, firefighters continued to douse hot spots after a massive fire at a vacant warehouse was brought under control overnight.

Officials noted that at least one firefighter was hurt during the response to this incident, but later added that the individual is expected to make a full recovery.

The report suggested that at the peak of the incident, roughly 3,500 homes were left without power, and over 950 remained without electricity as of 7 AM (local time) on Thursday.

While the fire was brought under control, the vacant building earmarked for redevelopment suffered extensive damage, with walls and portions of the roof collapsing. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Allentown Fire Marshal's Office.

Residents narrate ordeal Speaking with 69 News, residents narrated the ordeal and said they could see a huge plume of smoke and flames for miles. Allentown resident Alfred Williamson said, "It was pretty big, I can't lie. I was about 20 minutes away. I drove here, and I was like, 'boy, that was a big ole fire."

Another resident noted, "When I first got here, it was really, really bad. You could see the ashes coming from the sky. It was pretty much raining down."

Allentown mayor's remark on the fire incident Matt Tuerk, Allentown's mayor, released a statement after the fire and said, "Obviously, my heart goes out to our residents who were directly or indirectly affected by this fire. The ward is a tight-knit neighbourhood, so the impact goes well beyond the physical damage. I’m proud of our firefighters for their heroic work during a fire of unprecedented magnitude, and grateful to neighbouring companies for their aid. They limited the damage and protected our residents."

He added, "The situation is under control, and we’ll be moving to cleanup soon. I ask that our residents who want to help do two things: first, give our folks space to work. It’s not the time to come take pictures or interrupt our professionals from doing their jobs. Second, if you want to help your neighbours, I hope you’ll join me in supporting the Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania. They’re handling the aid, and it’s best to work through them than to try to go it alone."

Residents advised to take shelter Officials advised residents in the surrounding area to shelter in place until further notice. According to police Capt. Joshua Brubaker, a resident in the 300 block of Front Street, was asked to exit their property via their backyards.