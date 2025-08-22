Alligator Alcatraz to be shut down? US judge orders closure of Trump's detention site: Details here

A federal judge on Thursday blocked the administration of US President Donald Trump and the state of Florida from transferring any new detainees to a remote migrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades, commonly referred to as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams also ordered parts of the facility to be dismantled as current detainees are relocated, according to a court filing from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Reuters reported.

The judge ruled in favor of environmental groups who argued that the detention facility poses a threat to the Everglades ecosystem and its wildlife.

The judge said that she expected the population of the facility to decline within 60 days through the transferring of the detainees to other facilities, and once that happened, fencing, lighting and generators should be removed.

She wrote that the state and federal defendants can't bring anyone other than those who are already being detained at the facility onto the property. The order does not prohibit modification or repairs to existing facilities, “which are solely for the purpose of increasing safety or mitigating environmental or other risks at the site," she said, as reported by the Associated Press.

The preliminary injunction includes “those who are in active concert or participation with” the state of Florida or federal defendants or their officers, agents, employees," the judge wrote in an 82-page order.

The judge said state officials never explained sufficiently why the facility needed to be in the middle of the Florida Everglades. “What is apparent, however, is that in their haste to construct the detention camp, the State did not consider alternative locations,” Williams said.

Attorneys representing both the environmental groups behind the lawsuit and the state and federal governments did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment late Thursday.

President Donald Trump visited the facility last month, praising it as a potential model for similar detention centers across the country, as his administration accelerates efforts to expand detention infrastructure to support a rise in deportations.

Environmental groups, along with the Miccosukee Tribe, argued that construction and continued operations at the detention site should be halted until federal and state authorities comply with environmental regulations. Their lawsuit claims the facility endangers sensitive wetlands that are home to protected species and risks undermining billions of dollars invested in Everglades restoration efforts, AP reported.

The legal battle unfolded as the administration of Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was reportedly planning the construction of a second immigration detention center at a Florida National Guard training site in the northern part of the state.

