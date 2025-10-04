‘All’s fair in love and war!’ US govt shutdown rolls into weekend with no end in sight — What you need to know

The United States government shutdown is set to drag into next week after the Senate once again failed to pass competing Democratic and Republican proposals to fund federal operations. With lawmakers departing Washington for the weekend and the House signalling no immediate return, the political deadlock is showing no signs of breaking.

US Govt Shutdown: What happened in Congress today? The Senate rejected both parties’ short-term funding bills on Friday afternoon, leaving no clear path to reopening government functions. At the heart of the dispute are enhanced Obamacare subsidies: Democrats argue they must be resolved immediately, while Republicans insist the issue should be debated later this year.

House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that the lower chamber will not reconvene in Washington next week, further dampening hopes of a swift resolution.

US Govt Shutdown: How are Republicans defending the shutdown? Republican Senator Roger Marshall openly defended the Trump administration’s decision to freeze federal funding for construction projects in Democratic-run cities during the shutdown.

“You know, all’s fair in love and war, and I think that there’s a price to pay for the Democrats shutting this down,” Marshall told CNN. “They’ve shut it down because of a political reason, that Chuck Schumer is kowtowing to his far left Marxist base, and so these will be part of the consequences.”

US Govt Shutdown: Are federal workers facing layoffs? There is still uncertainty over the Trump administration’s threat to cut thousands of federal jobs if the shutdown continues. Following a meeting with OMB Director Russ Vought, the chief architect of Project 2025, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump and his advisers are finalising the “blueprint” for possible staffing cuts.

One White House official suggested that layoffs could begin as soon as this weekend, though no formal announcements have been made.

US Govt Shutdown: Who is being blamed for the stalemate? The political blame game intensified as the shutdown deepened. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused Republicans of refusing to negotiate seriously, arguing that Trump and his allies “are not behaving in a serious manner” and do not want to end the crisis.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also condemned the Republican position, while Senate Majority Leader John Thune struck a more conciliatory tone, saying he was willing to meet Schumer “if he’s got something to say.”

Leavitt, however, indicated that Trump is not directly engaging with Democratic senators.

US Govt Shutdown: What cuts have been announced so far? The administration has already moved to suspend federal funding for key infrastructure projects in Democrat-led cities. Republican leaders in Congress largely support the decision.

Speaker Johnson insisted that Trump “has the right to make decisions that align with its priorities.” Yet some Republicans have quietly warned that targeting projects in opposition strongholds could have political consequences.

US Govt Shutdown: How is the shutdown affecting daily life in Washington? The effects of the shutdown are rippling across the capital. The US Department of Agriculture’s press office now sends out an automatic email blaming the “Radical Left Democratic shutdown” for staff furloughs.

Elsewhere, a CNN employee summoned for jury duty was told juror fees would not be paid until after the shutdown ended. The Smithsonian confirmed its museums, research centres and the National Zoo will remain open until at least 11 October, despite funding freezes.

US Govt Shutdown: What comes next? With the House not due to return next week and no bipartisan deal on the table, analysts warn that the impasse could drag on. The Senate remains split over healthcare subsidies, while the White House continues to prepare for drastic budget cuts.

The question now is whether pressure from federal workers, state governments and voters will be enough to force a compromise — or whether the shutdown will stretch further into October.