Already in the US on an F or J visa? What Trump Admin's new student visa rule means for you

Students already in the US and holding F or J visas will have four years from the effective date of the new rule to reapply, regardless of when they arrived or how long their academic program lasts. The change is part of a sweeping overhaul by the Trump administration that replaces a decades-old policy allowing international students to remain in the country for the duration of their studies.

Advertisement

The new regulation introduces a fixed four-year limit for most international students and exchange visitors entering the US on F and J visas. Officials say the move is aimed at reducing visa fraud, preventing overstays and tightening immigration controls. However, universities and immigration advocates warn it could create significant uncertainty for students and disrupt higher education.

What changes under the new rule? Currently, international students on F visas and exchange visitors on J visas are admitted for the "duration of status," meaning they can legally remain in the US as long as they continue to meet visa requirements, such as maintaining full-time enrollment and complying with immigration rules.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the new limit on F and J visas for students in the US? ⌵ The new regulation imposes a fixed four-year limit on F and J visa holders for their stay in the US, after which they must apply for extensions. 2 Why is the Trump administration implementing a four-year limit on student visas? ⌵ The administration argues that fixed visa durations will strengthen immigration enforcement by reducing overstays and visa fraud. 3 How can students apply for extensions on their F or J visas? ⌵ Students must file formal extension requests with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), provide biometric information, and pay applicable government fees. 4 What are the consequences of overstaying the four-year limit on student visas? ⌵ Overstaying the limit can trigger three-year or 10-year bans on re-entry, loss of lawful immigration status, and complications for future visa applications. 5 Which groups of students are most likely to be impacted by the new visa rule? ⌵ Students in longer academic programs, such as doctoral candidates and those completing medical residencies, are expected to be most affected by the four-year limit.

Under the new policy, all newly arriving F and J visa holders will receive an initial stay of only four years. After that, they must apply to the US government for an extension if they need additional time to complete their education, pursue further studies or gain work experience.

Advertisement

Students already in the US when the rule takes effect will also be required to reapply after four years, irrespective of when they first entered the country.

Who will need extensions? Many students enrolled in longer academic programs will be affected.

These include:

Doctoral (PhD) candidates whose research often extends beyond four years.

Medical graduates completing lengthy residency or fellowship programs.

Students pursuing multiple degrees, such as undergraduate and graduate studies.

Instead of relying on their educational institutions to maintain their immigration status, these students will have to file formal extension requests with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), submit biometric information and pay government filing fees.

What happens if students overstay? Students who remain in the US beyond the new four-year limit without an approved extension could face serious immigration consequences.

Advertisement

According to the proposal, overstaying may trigger:

Three-year or 10-year bans on re-entering the United States.

Loss of lawful immigration status.

Potential future visa complications.

Which students are likely to be most affected? The rule is expected to have the biggest impact on students from countries that send large numbers of students to US universities, including:

India

China

South Korea

Together, international students on F and J visas numbered about 1.5 million in 2025, making the policy one of the most significant immigration changes affecting higher education in recent years.

Why is the administration making the change? The Trump administration argues that imposing fixed visa durations will strengthen immigration enforcement by reducing visa overstays, preventing fraud and closing what officials describe as blurred lines between temporary student visas and long-term immigration pathways.

Advertisement