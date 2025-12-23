‘Am gonna die’: Ben Sasse, ex-US Senator, reveals he is diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer

Former Nebraska US Senator Ben Sasse shared a deeply personal update on Tuesday (December 23) via X (formerly Twitter), revealing that he has been diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer.

Sasse addressed friends and followers directly: “Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die. Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence. But I already had a death sentence before last week too — we all do.”

He acknowledged the difficulty of coming to terms with the limited time ahead, both as a professional and as a husband and father.

Family and support network The former senator highlighted the support of his family and close friends: “I’m blessed with amazing siblings and half-a-dozen buddies that are genuinely brothers. As one of them put it, ‘Sure, you’re on the clock, but we’re all on the clock.’”

He also celebrated milestones of his children: “Seven months ago, Corrie was commissioned into the Air Force and she’s off at instrument and multi-engine rounds of flight school. Last week, Alex kicked butt graduating from college a semester early even while teaching gen chem, organic, and physics. This summer, 14-year-old Breck started learning to drive.”

Faith and hope amid struggle Sasse reflected on the spiritual perspective he relies on during Advent: “Not an abstract hope in fanciful human goodness; not hope in vague hallmark-sappy spirituality…often we lazily say ‘hope’ when what we mean is ‘optimism.’ To be clear, optimism is great, and it’s absolutely necessary, but it’s insufficient.”

He further emphasized the grounding role of his Christian faith: “We hope in a real Deliverer — a rescuing God, born at a real time, in a real place. But the eternal city — with foundations and without cancer — is not yet.”

Determination to fight and live fully Despite the prognosis, Sasse expressed his determination to embrace life fully and pursue treatment: “I’ll have more to say. I’m not going down without a fight. One sub-part of God’s grace is found in the jawdropping advances science has made the past few years in immunotherapy and more. Death and dying aren’t the same — the process of dying is still something to be lived.”

He also noted the role of humor and gratitude in facing this challenge: “We’re zealously embracing a lot of gallows humor in our house, and I’ve pledged to do my part to run through the irreverent tape.”

Message for the season Closing on a note of hope and peace during Christmas, Sasse shared: “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned….For to us a son is given.”

He signed off with gratitude: “With great gratitude, and with gravelly-but-hopeful voices, Ben — and the Sasses.”