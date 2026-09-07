Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport after overshooting runway, fire erupts

An Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overran a runway and crashed while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday, striking multiple vehicles and bursting into flames. The incident forced the closure of all runways and taxiways, causing significant disruption at one of the busiest airports in the US.

Prime Air Flight 7598, a Boeing 767-300 operated by cargo carrier 21 Air, overran Miami International Airport’s diagonal runway at around 2 p.m. EDT, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The aircraft had arrived from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, before the crash. Airport officials said the plane came to rest at the northwest end of the airport and was disabled.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the aircraft struck multiple vehicles after leaving the runway. Images from the scene showed the jet resting on its belly near a roadway, with its tail raised and scorch marks visible on the right side.

Plane bursts into flames The crash triggered a major emergency response, with more than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units sent to the scene. Thick black smoke and heavy flames were reported as emergency crews worked to extinguish the fire and assess those involved.

Authorities had not immediately released a confirmed number of injuries or fatalities, although multiple patients were reportedly being assessed following the incident.

Miami Airport runways shut All runways and taxiways at Miami International Airport were closed from around 3 p.m. as emergency operations continued.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA had ordered a full ground stop and warned passengers to expect significant delays and possible cancellations.

Amazon says safety is top priority Amazon confirmed that one of its aircraft, operated by 21 Air, was involved in an incident while attempting to land in Miami.

“We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. She added that the company’s priority was the “safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved.”

FAA, NTSB investigate crash The FAA said it will investigate the incident, while the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it was gathering information.

The circumstances that caused the Boeing 767 to overrun the runway remain unclear. Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft, runway conditions, weather, flight data and the plane’s landing sequence.

32-year-old Boeing 767 The aircraft involved was more than 32 years old, having first flown in June 1994. It originally operated as a passenger aircraft before being converted into a freighter.

The Boeing 767-300 was subsequently operated by several airlines, including Air Europa, Kenya Airways and Atlas Air, before becoming part of the cargo fleet.

21 Air began operating Boeing 767-300 freighters for Amazon in 2024. The aircraft type has become an important part of Amazon’s air-cargo operation, alongside larger Airbus A330 freighters and smaller Boeing 737 aircraft.

The Boeing 767 is no longer produced as a commercial passenger aircraft, although Boeing continues to manufacture variants of the aircraft for military refuelling missions.

The investigation into Sunday’s crash is ongoing.