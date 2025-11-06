Amazon down for thousands of users in the US

Over 6,000 users in the US on Thursday morning (Indian time) reported that the Amazon website was down, as per Downdetector.

Screenshot showing spike in outage reports related to Amazon.com in the US.

Users submitted as many as 6,630 reports of outages affecting the e-commerce platform to the outage tracking website.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) also seemed to be experiencing issues, with a few hundred users reporting outages over the past 24 hours.

As of the time of writing, users had submitted 197 reports of outages regarding AWS, but there was no outage on the scale that had hit the e-commerce platform earlier on 21 October.

Screenshot showing outage reports on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon, however, has yet to comment on the outage.

Aftershocks of a major outage? Thursday's outage comes a couple of weeks after a major outage in AWS on 21 October caused turmoil across thousands of websites, including immensely popular apps such as Snapchat and Reddit.

AWS hosts applications and computer processes for companies around the world, and the disruption knocked thousands of people offline and halted others from conducting normal everyday tasks like paying shopkeepers or changing their airline tickets.

In fact, the AWS outage in October was the largest since the mega CrowdStrike outage of 2024, which had paralysed tech applications across airports, hospitals and banks.

The October 2025 outage lasted a whopping 15 hours and disrupted the operations of hundreds of companies relying on the cloud service, from Apple to Epic Games.

It was labelled Amazon's worst outage since 2021 by experts and analysts.

“The outage will likely fuel customers wanting to spread their infrastructure between multiple clouds, which could be a positive for smaller vendors like Google,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anurag Rana to Reuters at the time.

October also saw another major cloud service outage, with Microsoft's Azure going down at the end of the month.

That outage also affected a range of industries worldwide, and particularly hit flight services, with Alaska Airlines grounding its fleet and London's Heathrow Airport experiencing issues with its website.

While these recent outages are hardly the first to hit cloud services, their impact underscored the vulnerability of the world's interconnected systems.