Billionaire Jeff Bezos expressed optimism about his space company Blue Origin's future with the incoming Trump administration, stating he is not worried about Elon Musk's impact on the president-elect's space plans.

Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon is “very optimistic" about his space business, Blue Origin’s future under the coming Donald Trump presidency, he told news agency Reuters in an interview on January 12. He was also not concerned about Elon Musk's influence on Trump's space agenda, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

United States President-elect Trump, is set to take office on January 20. Blue Origin is Bezos' space exploration and rocket company which rivals Elon Musk's SpaceX and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, among others.

Adding that he has not yet spoken to Trump about the space business, Bezos said he is optimistic the industry will thrive under the incoming US President, the report added. He also expressed confidence in Musk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the billionaire and world's second richest man added that he “trusts" Musk (the world's richest person), to not use his position in the Trump administration for personal gain or to undercut Blue Origin, the report added.

This is a breaking story, more updates coming… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}