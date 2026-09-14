Amazon pauses operations with 21 Air, carrier behind Miami cargo plane crash that killed five

Nearly a week after a cargo plane operated by 21 Air for Amazon overshot a runway at Miami International Airport, crashed into nearby vehicles, and killed at least five people, Amazon announced it would pause operations with the cargo carrier. The plane travelled about 1,300 feet beyond the runway before coming to a stop, and its right engine caught fire.

Amazon said it informed 21 Air's leadership about the decision on Sunday (local time). "Safety has always been our top priority, whether in our own operations or when we’re working with partners," spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said. "We’ll continue working to support the investigation and everyone affected," she added, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Also Read | Pilot of Amazon cargo plane that careened off Miami runway warned it was coming in too fast

Here's what happened According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), on 6 September, the Boeing 767-300, operated by 21 Air as Prime Air Flight 7598, overshot the runway around 2 pm (local time) after arriving from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. According to airport authorities, the plane came to rest at the northwest end of Miami International Airport and was later disabled.

The crash prompted a large-scale emergency response, with more than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arriving at the scene. Emergency crews confronted intense flames and thick black smoke as they worked to extinguish the fire and assess the damage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the aircraft struck multiple vehicles after veering off the runway. Images from the scene showed the cargo plane lying on its underside near a road, with its tail elevated and visible scorch damage along the right side.

Also Read | At least five dead, 5 injured after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport

FAA, NTSB investigate crash The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA are investigating the incident. Last week, investigators released details suggesting that the two pilots made a delayed decision to attempt another landing before ultimately applying the brakes to bring the aircraft to a stop. The NTSB is examining 21 Air’s safety procedures, its business arrangement with Amazon, and the pilots’ actions as part of its investigation into the accident.

According to the preliminary investigation, one of the cargo plane's pilots repeatedly warned that they were coming in too fast, roughly two minutes beforehand and urged them to abort the landing at the last second.

32-year-old aircraft involved in the crash Bloomberg, citing data from the Planespotters website, said the cargo plane that collided with several vehicles was more than 32 years old and was first flown in June 1994. Over the years, it changed hands, including operations for Air Europa, Kenya Airways, and Atlas Air, a cargo specialist. In 2016, it was converted into a cargo aircraft.

Also Read | Federal investigators probe Amazon cargo jets fiery runway crash that killed 5 in Miami

21 Air’s Amazon cargo operations 21 Air is a small cargo carrier owned by Jim Crane, a logistics magnate and owner of the Houston Astros. The airline flies for carriers such as Amazon and DHL Express.

21 Air began operating Boeing 767-300 freighters for Amazon in 2024. The aircraft has since become a key part of Amazon’s air-cargo network, operating alongside larger Airbus A330 freighters and smaller Boeing 737 aircraft. The cargo carrier operates around 17 planes, eight of which are used by Amazon.