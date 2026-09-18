Amazon Prime users in US could get more cash as FTC makes key changes to $2.5bn settlement payments: Details here

Amazon is set to expand and accelerate payments to consumers under its $2.5 billion settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), potentially putting up to $200 in refunds within reach of more Prime subscribers.

Amazon to provide Prime customers with refunds? The changes were announced by the FTC on 17 September 2026, after a federal court approved a revised order covering the remaining consumer redress from the settlement. The updated arrangement expands the number of consumers eligible for automatic payments and raises the maximum total refund from $51 to $200.

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The settlement stems from FTC allegations that Amazon enrolled millions of consumers into Prime without their consent and made it difficult for members to cancel their subscriptions. Amazon agreed to the $2.5 billion settlement in September 2025. Of that amount, up to $1.5 billion was set aside for consumer redress, while $1 billion was a civil penalty.

As of September 2026, Amazon had issued more than $845 million in consumer payments, according to the FTC. Court records show that about $845.2 million had been issued as of 9 September, although the amount accepted by consumers was considerably lower.

Who is now eligible for Amazon refunds? The revised order brings millions of additional Prime users into the automatic refund process.

Under the earlier arrangement, consumers who used fewer than 10 Prime benefits during a one-year period could receive refunds of up to $51. The latest order extends automatic payments to eligible consumers who used between 11 and 20 Prime benefits during a one-year period.

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Payments to this newly eligible group are scheduled to begin on 1 October, 2026.

Consumers will not need to submit a new claim, respond to a notice or fill out additional forms. The FTC said Amazon will send payments electronically through PayPal or Venmo, or by mailed cheque.

The amount each consumer receives will depend on their eligibility under the settlement, meaning the $200 figure is a maximum rather than a guaranteed payment for everyone.

When could the payment reach $200? The revised order also provides for additional payments to people who have already received and accepted a settlement payment.

If the payments accepted by consumers do not reach the required threshold by February 2027, Amazon will make further automatic payments to consumers who previously received refunds. Those consumers could receive up to another $149, taking their total payment under the settlement to a maximum of $200. The additional payments are expected to begin by April 2027.

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The FTC says consumers do not need to pay anyone or provide money in order to receive a refund. It has also warned about potential scams linked to the settlement. The agency said it is not contacting people directly about Amazon refunds, and anyone claiming to represent the FTC and asking for payment is likely to be a scam.

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Amazon is responsible for administering the redress programme. Eligible consumers should therefore be cautious about unsolicited messages asking for bank details, fees or other payments in exchange for accessing the settlement money.

The FTC said the revised order is intended to distribute the remaining consumer redress more quickly while extending payments to people who were not covered by the earlier phases of the programme.

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