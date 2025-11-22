Amazon recall: CPSC issues warning over child safety risks from dressers, play yards – what should consumers do next

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday, November 20, recalled two products sold by Amazon across the United States over a risk of injuries to children.

China-based Baituo Innovation Technology Co. Ltd., also known as Romorgniz, manufactured 12- and 13-Drawer Dressers have recalled due to a risk of tip-overs and entrapment.

A select number of play yards have been recalled, a product manufactured by Guangzhou Tinger Trading Co. Ltd or Anna Queen, due to the risk of suffocation and entrapment.

Drawer Dresser recall details This recall concerns Romorgniz Fabric 12- and 13-Drawer Dressers. Available in rustic brown, black, pink, and white, these dressers feature a metal frame and wooden top. The 12-drawer model includes 12 collapsible fabric drawers, while the 13-drawer version has 13.

The 12-drawer dressers are approximately 52 inches wide, 12 inches deep, and 35 inches tall. The 13-drawer dressers measure roughly 35 inches wide, 11 inches deep, and 55 inches high. On the back, the 12-drawer units display “Model No.: R99MWM12CHMW," while the 13-drawer units show “Model No.: R99M9C4CLHW."

Recalled dressers.

The product was sold on Amazon.com from July 2025 to October 2025 at $140 for the 13-drawer dressers and $80 for the 12-drawer dressers.

While raising concerns over safety, the agency noted that no injuries have been reported to date due to the use of drawer dressers.

Play Yard recall details Play yards with black fabric sides and mesh panels edged in grey were recalled over safety concerns. The product's top rails are covered with white fabric featuring a multicoloured print of bear faces, paws, and the word “bear”. The play yards come with a mattress bearing the same bear print. “Model: P700” and “Production Date: 202503” are printed on the packaging and on a removable tag included with the play yard.

The product was sold on Amazon from March 2025 for between $100 and $110. Notably, no injuries have been reported so far due to the usage of play yards.

Recalled Play Yards.

What must customers do next? In the case of dressers, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not secured to the wall and move them to a place inaccessible to children. Contact Romorgniz for disposal instructions to receive a full refund. Consumers must send a photo to Romorgnizrecall@outlook.com showing that they have disposed of the product, according to CPSC.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled play yards and contact Anna Queen for a full refund. They should disassemble the fabric cover from the play yard frame, cut up the cover and mattress pad and email a photo of the destroyed play yard to tingerservice@outlook.com to obtain a full refund. The destroyed product must be disposed later.