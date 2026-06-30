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Amazon slashes Apple TV+ price for Prime members through new offer – Know all about the offer

Amazon has cut the price of Apple TV+ through Prime Video to $5.99 a month for two months, offering subscribers more than 50 per cent off the standard subscription fee.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated30 Jun 2026, 01:19 AM IST
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A still of Rebecca Ferguson from Apple TV+ show Silo.
A still of Rebecca Ferguson from Apple TV+ show Silo.
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Amazon has reduced the price of Apple TV+ subscriptions purchased through Prime Video to $5.99 (£4.37) per month for the first two months as part of its early Prime Day promotions, offering consumers a discount of more than 50 per cent on the streaming service's standard monthly fee.

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Apple TV prices down by half thanks to Prime Day

The limited-time offer, available to Amazon Prime members in eligible markets, cuts the cost of the Apple TV+ add-on channel from its regular price of $12.99 per month. The promotion forms part of a broader strategy by Amazon to use discounted streaming subscriptions to drive engagement ahead of its annual Prime Day sales event.

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Recent Prime Day promotions have increasingly featured digital subscription offers alongside discounts on consumer products.

The discounted subscription provides access to Apple TV+'s catalogue of original programming, including critically acclaimed series such as Severance, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Shrinking. Apple is also preparing to release several high-profile titles in the coming months, including the third season of the science fiction drama Silo, which returns in July.

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In addition to the Prime Video promotion, consumers seeking lower-cost access to Apple's subscription services have other options available. Apple's bundled subscription offering, Apple One, combines Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ storage services under a single monthly payment. In the United States, the individual Apple One plan costs $19.95 per month, representing a saving of approximately 31 per cent compared with purchasing the included services separately.

Apple also continues to offer promotional access to Apple TV+ for customers purchasing selected hardware products, including certain iPhone models and Apple TV 4K streaming devices, with eligible buyers receiving three months of complimentary access. New subscribers can also access a seven-day free trial before committing to a paid subscription.

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The promotion comes amid intensifying competition in the global streaming market, where major platforms have increasingly turned to discounted introductory offers, bundled subscriptions and strategic partnerships to attract and retain subscribers.

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Amazon's broader Prime Day streaming campaign this year has included discounted subscriptions to several other premium services, with some available for as little as $0.99 per month for a limited period.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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