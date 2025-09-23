Subscribe

Amazon to face US federal court trial: Here's why FTC claims e-commerce giant tricked its customers

Amazon, is set to have a trial at a federal court in Seattle, United States, later this week after the government's Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleged that the company has tricked hundreds of millions of consumers who use its online shopping services. Here's what the FTC claims…

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published23 Sep 2025, 01:14 AM IST
The Amazon vs. the US Federal Trade Commission case will last nearly a month, starting on Tuesday, 23 September 2025.
US-based e-commerce giant, Amazon, is set to have a trial at a federal court in Seattle, United States, later this week after the government's Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleged that the company has tricked hundreds of millions of consumers who use its online shopping services, reported the news portal The New York Times on Monday, 22 September 2025.

In its lawsuit, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claimed that the e-commerce giant had tricked millions of people who signed up to Amazon's Prime membership program. They also alleged that the company made it hard for customers to cancel if they wanted to end their subscriptions.

“Amazon was aware for years that it was taking consumers’ money without their consent, yet chose to do nothing about it,” said the FTC in a court filing, cited in the news report.

The news portal's report also highlighted that Amazon denied the allegations and now hopes that a jury will potentially understand their case and that people allegedly signed up to Prime based on it being a good deal.

What did Amazon say?

Denying the FTC allegations, an Amazon spokesperson, Mark Blafkin, highlighted how the company was making its Prime membership subscription ‘useful and valuable’ to customers.

“The way Amazon drives Prime subscribers is by making the service useful and valuable,” Blafkin told the news portal. “And our approach works — Prime, with hundreds of millions of members, is among the highest performing subscription programs of any kind, as measured by renewal rates and customer satisfaction.”

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

 
 
AmazonE-CommerceUnited StatesUS Stocks
