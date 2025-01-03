Authorities in Florence have issued an Amber Alert after 1-year-old Dylan Cooper was abducted on Tuesday night (December 31, 2024). The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued the alert on behalf of the Florence Police Department (FPD) after the child was taken by 32-year-old Macie Eaddy, according to reports citing local authorities.

Cooper’s mother reached out to FPD on Tuesday evening, reporting that she had been shopping with Eaddy at H&Y Beauty and Rose. Around 6 p.m., Eaddy offered to take Cooper to the car while the mother finished shopping, and the mother agreed. However, when the mother returned, she discovered that Eaddy had taken her child, sparking an immediate investigation.

FPD officials, according to multiple reports, have said that Eaddy was last seen near Rose’s on South Irby Street, but they do not believe she is still within the Florence city limits.

Eaddy is described as 5′5″, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing army green pants, a black sweatshirt, and pink shoes.

Reports also indicate that Eaddy may be driving a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer with a South Carolina temporary license plate, XWR0804H.

The abducted child, Dylan Saige Cooper, is approximately 3 feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Cooper also has a distinct dimple on her left cheek, as per reports.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Eaddy or the child to contact the Florence Police Department or call 911 immediately.

As the search continues, officials are working quickly to locate the suspect and bring the child home safely.