Amber Alert issued as 2-yr-old Saxon Clemons is allegedly abducted in Indiana— Here's what we know about the suspect

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a child reportedly abducted in northwest Indiana.

The Starke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 2-year-old Saxon Clemons from North Judson, Indiana, located about 120 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Clemons is identified as 2 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen dressed in a blue and gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Authorities say he may be in serious danger.

Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Dwayne Clemons, is a white male around 5'9" and 180 lbs with brown hair and eyes, last seen in a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer from Indiana (plate CRS242).