Amber Alert issued as 2-yr-old Saxon Clemons is allegedly abducted in Indiana— Here's what we know about the suspect

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Saxon Clemons, reportedly abducted in northwest Indiana. The Starke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating his disappearance from North Judson. Clemons is described as 2 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Garvit Bhirani
Published6 Feb 2026, 06:40 PM IST
Saxon Clemons (left) and Dwayne Clemons. (Image: @IndStatePolice)
Saxon Clemons (left) and Dwayne Clemons. (Image: @IndStatePolice)

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a child reportedly abducted in northwest Indiana.

The Starke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 2-year-old Saxon Clemons from North Judson, Indiana, located about 120 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Clemons is identified as 2 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen dressed in a blue and gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Authorities say he may be in serious danger.

Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Dwayne Clemons, is a white male around 5'9" and 180 lbs with brown hair and eyes, last seen in a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer from Indiana (plate CRS242).

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsAmber Alert issued as 2-yr-old Saxon Clemons is allegedly abducted in Indiana— Here's what we know about the suspect
More