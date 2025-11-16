Amber alert issued in Charlotte after 10-month-old abducted by family member, police launch search

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has launched an urgent investigation after a 10-month-old girl, Nalaya Crew, was abducted on Saturday evening. The call reporting the incident came in at 7:01 p.m. on November 15, 2025.
According to CMPD, Nalaya was taken by a distant family member, 19-year-old Michelle Hemphill, and Hemphill’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Timothy Lee Smith Jr. Investigators believe the child is in danger, citing Hemphill’s homelessness and lack of means to care for the infant.
Hemphill was last seen getting into a blue minivan, believed to be driven by Smith, near the 6600 block of Monroe Road.
Police have issued an Amber Alert and are urging anyone who sees the suspects, the vehicle, or the child to call 911 immediately.
Name: Nalaya Crew
Age: 10 months
Race/Sex: Black female
Height/Weight: 2'0", 20 lbs
Hair/Eyes: Black hair, brown eyes
Last Known Location: 6600 Monroe Rd
Michelle Hemphill
Age: 19
Race/Sex: Black female
Height/Weight: 5'6", 160 lbs
Hair/Eyes: Black hair, brown eyes
Last seen: 6600 Monroe Rd
Timothy Lee Smith Jr.
Age: 23
Race/Sex: Black male
Height/Weight: 5'4", 160 lbs
Hair/Eyes: Black hair, brown eyes
Last seen: 6600 Monroe Rd
CMPD urges anyone with information to contact 911 as the search for the missing infant continues.