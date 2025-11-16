Subscribe

Amber alert issued in Charlotte after 10-month-old abducted by family member, police launch search

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have issued an Amber Alert after 10-month-old Nalaya Crew was abducted by a family member, Michelle Hemphill, and her boyfriend, Timothy Lee Smith Jr. Police believe the infant is in danger and say the suspects were last seen in a blue minivan near Monroe Road.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated16 Nov 2025, 07:01 PM IST
CMPD is searching for baby Nalaya Crew, taken Saturday evening by 19-year-old Michelle Hemphill and 23-year-old Timothy Lee Smith Jr., who may be driving a blue minivan. (Image: https://www.charlottenc.gov/)
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has launched an urgent investigation after a 10-month-old girl, Nalaya Crew, was abducted on Saturday evening. The call reporting the incident came in at 7:01 p.m. on November 15, 2025.

Infant taken by family member, police say

According to CMPD, Nalaya was taken by a distant family member, 19-year-old Michelle Hemphill, and Hemphill’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Timothy Lee Smith Jr. Investigators believe the child is in danger, citing Hemphill’s homelessness and lack of means to care for the infant.

Hemphill was last seen getting into a blue minivan, believed to be driven by Smith, near the 6600 block of Monroe Road.

Amber alert activated

Police have issued an Amber Alert and are urging anyone who sees the suspects, the vehicle, or the child to call 911 immediately.

Victim description

Name: Nalaya Crew

Age: 10 months

Race/Sex: Black female

Height/Weight: 2'0", 20 lbs

Hair/Eyes: Black hair, brown eyes

Last Known Location: 6600 Monroe Rd

Suspect descriptions

Michelle Hemphill

Age: 19

Race/Sex: Black female

Height/Weight: 5'6", 160 lbs

Hair/Eyes: Black hair, brown eyes

Last seen: 6600 Monroe Rd

Timothy Lee Smith Jr.

Age: 23

Race/Sex: Black male

Height/Weight: 5'4", 160 lbs

Hair/Eyes: Black hair, brown eyes

Last seen: 6600 Monroe Rd

CMPD urges anyone with information to contact 911 as the search for the missing infant continues.

 
 
