Amber alert issued in Charlotte after 10-month-old abducted by family member, police launch search

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has launched an urgent investigation after a 10-month-old girl, Nalaya Crew, was abducted on Saturday evening. The call reporting the incident came in at 7:01 p.m. on November 15, 2025.

Advertisement

Infant taken by family member, police say According to CMPD, Nalaya was taken by a distant family member, 19-year-old Michelle Hemphill, and Hemphill’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Timothy Lee Smith Jr. Investigators believe the child is in danger, citing Hemphill’s homelessness and lack of means to care for the infant.

Hemphill was last seen getting into a blue minivan, believed to be driven by Smith, near the 6600 block of Monroe Road.

Amber alert activated Police have issued an Amber Alert and are urging anyone who sees the suspects, the vehicle, or the child to call 911 immediately.

Victim description Name: Nalaya Crew

Age: 10 months

Race/Sex: Black female

Height/Weight: 2'0", 20 lbs

Hair/Eyes: Black hair, brown eyes

Last Known Location: 6600 Monroe Rd

Advertisement

Suspect descriptions Michelle Hemphill

Age: 19

Race/Sex: Black female

Height/Weight: 5'6", 160 lbs

Hair/Eyes: Black hair, brown eyes

Last seen: 6600 Monroe Rd

Timothy Lee Smith Jr.

Age: 23

Race/Sex: Black male

Height/Weight: 5'4", 160 lbs

Hair/Eyes: Black hair, brown eyes

Last seen: 6600 Monroe Rd