Amber Heard welcomes twins on Mother's Day; Aquaman actress now a mom to three kids

Amber Heard welcomed twins on Sunday, May 11, which is also Mothe's day this year.

The Aquaman actress took to her Instagram to share that she is now thee mother of three as she has welcomed twins, a daughter and son. The 39-year-old is already mom to daughter Oonagh Paige, who turned 4 in April.

“Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family. Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show," a spokesperson for Amber Heard told PEOPLE.

In December, PEOPLE had reported that Amber Heard was expecting another child, with her representative saying at the time that the star was "delighted" both for herself and Oonagh.

Amber Heard reveals names of twins In her heartfelt note on Instagram, Amber Heard revealed the names of her newborn twins: daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

"This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years," she wrote, in the caption of the post.

Amber Heard's post on Instagram

When Amber Heard announced the birth of her first child on Instagram in 2021, the Aquaman star shared that she had made the decision to become a mother four years earlier — choosing to do it "on [her] own terms." Advertisement

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Following her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, which ended in 2022, Amber Heard relocated to Madrid, Spain, seeking a more peaceful, private life.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp parted ways in 2016, but their legal battle reignited over an op-ed Amber Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, where she spoke about surviving domestic abuse—without naming Johnny Depp directly.

Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit, claiming the piece damaged his career and reputation. After a high-profile trial, the jury unanimously concluded that Heard's allegations were unsubstantiated and that she knowingly made false claims. They found she acted with actual malice in writing the op-ed. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Amber Heard on being a “full-time” mom In a June 2022 interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard expressed her excitement about becoming a “full time” mother: "I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers."