AMC app not working: Cinema chain faces outage as Dune 3 tickets go on sale

AMC's digital services came under strain on Tuesday as fans rushed to book tickets for Dune: Part Three, triggering a sharp increase in reports of problems with the cinema chain's website and mobile application.

AMC down, customers report issues after Dune 3 tickets go on sale Many users started reporting issues that they came across while using the cinema chain's app on Tuesday, 18 August. The outage happened on the day when the tickets for Dune 3 went live.

The disruption began around midday ET, coinciding with the scheduled release of tickets for Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sci-fi sequel. According to Forbes, more than 1,000 outage reports were recorded on Downdetector, with the majority relating to AMC’s mobile app.

The disruption quickly attracted attention online, with ‘AMC down’ trending on Google as customers searched for information about the apparent outage.

The timing of the problems led to widespread speculation that the enormous demand for Dune 3 tickets was responsible for the disruption. Fans had been warned to expected heavy traffic, with a Reddit discussion about the sale predicting that AMC's website could struggle when tickets became available. Tickets were scheduled to go on sale at 12 pm ET on Tuesday.

More about Dune 3

The latest release is expected to be one of the year's biggest cinema events. Directed by Villenueuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Dune: Part Three is set to arrice in cinemas on 18 December 2026 and will serve as the concluding chapter in the director's Dune trilogy.

Demand has been particularly strong for premium-forma screenings. IMAX has confirmed tickets sales for select 70mm presentations, including at AMZ Lincoln Square 13 in New York. The number of available venues is extremely limited, making access to those screening competitive.

The rush comes months before the film's theatrical release, underscoring the anticipation surrounding Villeneuve's return to the world of Arrakis. Dune: Part Three is based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah and follows the events of the previous two films.

As fans attempted to select seats and complete purchases, reports of AMC's digital services being unavailable spread across social media and outage-tracking platforms. "AMC down" also began trending in Google searches as customers looked for information about the disruption.

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AMC's official website continued to offer showtimes and ticketing services, although access was reportedly inconsistent for users during the surge.