America at 250: From ending slavery to the Moon landing, what Americans call the nation's greatest achievements

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, Americans are looking back at the defining moments that shaped the nation.

According to the latest NBC News poll, sponsored by the nonprofit More Perfect, respondents pointed to milestones that expanded freedom and civil rights, alongside military victories and scientific breakthroughs.

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Unlike traditional polls with multiple-choice options, respondents were asked an open-ended question: What is the greatest accomplishment in American history?

Their answers clustered around three broad themes: the expansion of rights, military and diplomatic achievements, and scientific or economic progress.

Expansion of rights tops the list Nearly two-thirds of respondents cited milestones related to expanding individual rights as America's greatest accomplishment.

At the top of that list was the abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment, ratified in 1865 after the Civil War, which formally ended slavery in the United States.

One Texas man in his 30s described the achievement as fundamental to the country's identity.

"The abolition of slavery was a magnificent achievement for us. I think one of our strengths was we used to make laws to help people."

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Another respondent, a woman in her 50s, said ending slavery laid the foundation for equal opportunity.

"It was a great thing because it gave freedom for everyone. Everybody has equal rights. Everybody has the same chance to achieve and think and speak your opinion. You have a right to speak, to work. You have a right to education, everything."

Many respondents also highlighted later civil rights milestones, including voting rights for women through the 19th Amendment and broader equality measures.

An educator from California recalled the significance of women's suffrage and the social progress she has witnessed.

"When the women got the right to vote."

Reflecting on decades of change, she added: "There's more opportunity to further people's education than there used to be... There's more money for scholarships, more opportunity to get a good education."

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Some also pointed to Title IX, the landmark 1972 law prohibiting gender-based discrimination in federally funded educational institutions.

World War II seen as defining moment About one-sixth of respondents named America's victory in World War II as the country's greatest achievement.

For many, the Allied victory represented not only military success but the preservation of democracy and freedom.

A Republican from Washington state said the war changed world history.

"It preserved our values — it changed the direction of the world, and it helped preserve our Western values."

He added: "If we had lost, freedom would have been lost... It's the essence of freedom that was won. Democracy won over fascism."

Others viewed the war through a modern political lens.

A Democrat from Virginia said the end of World War II represented a period when America appeared more united.

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"When the nation was unified and most together and patriotism meant something."

He contrasted that era with today's political climate, criticizing current leadership.

Another respondent from Tennessee described the victory as establishing America's global military stature.

"Back-to-back being World War champs. We set the standing that the U.S. is the big daddy of the world and you shouldn't mess with us."

Moon landing remains a symbol of American innovation Scientific achievements ranked alongside civil rights and military victories, with many respondents choosing the Apollo Moon landing as America's greatest accomplishment.

For younger Americans especially, landing astronauts on the Moon demonstrated extraordinary innovation.

An Idaho man in his 20s said: "Probably putting a man on the moon. The Apollo missions. Technology at the time wasn't exactly very good. I don't know how they did it, but they put somebody up there."

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He added: "It's really kind of amazing they were able to do that with 1960s technology."

Others said the Moon landing represented much more than a space mission.

A Massachusetts man described it as proof of what democratic institutions and scientific research could accomplish together.

"The U.S. is a country of remarkable technological and democratic achievement."

He continued: "I think that we marked both our status as one of the world's greatest and most stable democracies and the fruits of technological advancement that it has wrought."

Three themes define America's legacy The survey found that Americans' answers generally fell into three categories:

-Expansion of rights and freedoms, including the abolition of slavery, civil rights legislation and women's suffrage.

-Military and diplomatic achievements, led by victory in World War II.

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-Scientific and technological accomplishments, particularly the Apollo Moon landings and advances driven by American innovation.

Looking toward America's 250th anniversary As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, the poll suggests Americans continue to define the country's legacy through moments that expanded liberty, defended democracy and pushed the boundaries of scientific achievement.

While respondents differed on which accomplishment mattered most, many agreed that America's greatest milestones were those that transformed both the nation and the wider world.