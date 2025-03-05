‘America is back’: Donald Trump begins address to Congress for 1st time since returning to power | Watch

“To my fellow citizens, America is back,” US President Donald Trump opened his first address to Congress since taking office on January 20. His comment received a standing ovation from fellow Republicans.

“Our country is on the verge of a comeback, the likes of which the world has never witnessed and perhaps will never witness again,” the US President declared while exulting in a series of dramatic actions that have upended US foreign policy, ignited a trade war with close allies and slashed the federal workforce since he took office six weeks ago.

The primetime speech capped a second day of market turmoil after he imposed sweeping new tariffs against Mexico, Canada and China.

According to excerpts released by the White House ahead of the speech, the president intends to boast about his first month in office, calling it “the most successful” first month of any US presidency in history.

He will also defend his tariff campaign, despite concerns that it could raise consumer prices and slow economic growth.

“Whatever they tariff us, we tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we tax them,” Trump is expected to say. “If they do non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, then we do non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market.”

Trump's 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, two of the country's closest allies, and an additional 10% on Chinese imports deepened investor concerns about the economy.