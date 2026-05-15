America ranked 18th in best countries behind Switzerland, Denmark and Sweden in new report

The United States may remain the world’s leading military and economic power, but a new global ranking suggests the country is struggling in several key areas tied to quality of life, health, infrastructure and civic well-being.

According to the latest rankings released by US News & World Report, the US is placed 18th overall among the world’s best countries ahead of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The country continued to perform strongly in culture, tourism and economic development.

Strong economy and cultural influence remain major strengths The United States ranked No. 1 globally in culture and tourism and secured the No. 2 spot in economic development, reflecting the country’s continued global influence in entertainment, technology, business and innovation.

The report praised America’s unmatched entrepreneurial spirit, technological leadership and military power.

The US economy remains the world’s largest, with a GDP of $29.2 trillion and a GDP per capita (PPP) of $85,810.

The country’s cultural reach — driven by Hollywood films, television, music and digital media — continues to shape global popular culture.

The report also highlighted the country’s top universities, including Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as major contributors to American influence worldwide.

Health and infrastructure drag down US ranking Despite its economic strength, the United States performed poorly in several domestic indicators.

The country ranked 33rd in health, 39th in infrastructure and 41st in civic health. It also placed a low 72nd in natural environment rankings.

Health-related indicators included life expectancy, healthcare systems, mortality rates, longevity and preparedness for public health emergencies.

The report noted that life expectancy in the United States stood at 79 years in 2024 — significantly lower than Iceland, which topped the health rankings with a life expectancy of 83 years.

Public health preparedness was measured using vaccination rates, medical research capability and outcomes from previous epidemics.

Infrastructure, civic health and healthcare collectively accounted for more than 40% of the overall rankings, making them major factors behind America’s lower placement.

Switzerland ranked world’s best country Switzerland was ranked the best country overall, followed by Denmark and Sweden.

US News said Switzerland and Denmark performed consistently across all ranking categories, while Sweden received especially high scores in governance, opportunity and environmental performance.

The rankings evaluated countries across multiple categories, including governance, quality of life, entrepreneurship, cultural influence, social purpose and economic stability.

Domestic challenges continue to weigh on America The report also pointed to several long-term domestic challenges facing the United States, including political polarization, racial tensions, income inequality and gun violence.

The country was described as a technologically advanced and globally influential federal republic, but one grappling with internal divisions and mounting public concerns.

The US continues to lead the developed world in firearm-related deaths, according to the report.

At the same time, concerns over national debt, aging infrastructure and the financial burden of military conflicts continue to shape debate about America’s long-term stability.

America’s global role remains unmatched Despite its lower overall ranking, the United States remains one of the most influential nations in the world.

The country continues to play a leading role in international institutions such as the United Nations, NATO and the World Bank.

With a population of more than 340 million people and a land area spanning 9.1 million square kilometers, the US remains a dominant force in global politics, economics and culture — even as the report suggests that domestic weaknesses are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

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