America.gov launch: What Americans can do on Trump’s new AI-powered government website

US President Donald Trump has unveiled America.gov, a new AI-powered government website designed to give Americans a single place to find information and access federal services without having to navigate multiple agency websites.

The platform, launched in its first phase on September 29, allows users to ask questions in natural language and receive answers based on information published on official US government websites. Responses also include links to the original government sources.

The initiative is part of the Trump administration’s push to integrate artificial intelligence into government services.

How America.gov works Instead of searching through government websites, users can type questions in their own words. The platform is designed to provide answers based on official government information.

Users can also ask questions in English, Spanish or French, with responses provided in the same language. Voice input is available through a microphone option in the search bar.

The website encourages users to provide specific details such as dates, states and individual circumstances to receive more relevant answers.

America.gov can also help users understand government documents. Users can upload a PDF containing a government form or letter, with the platform saying personal information will be automatically removed.

No account or sign-in required The platform says it is designed to work without users creating an account or signing in.

According to America.gov, questions are not tied to an individual profile and conversations are not saved. The chat disappears when a user leaves the website, although some answers may be cached for up to two hours.

The platform also says it does not maintain users' search histories or use invasive analytics.

For location-based services, America.gov says it uses only an approximate area to identify nearby resources, such as a Veterans Affairs medical centre or passport agency. It does not use precise GPS location.

Feedback submitted through the site is also described as anonymous, with the platform saying users' names and IP addresses are not saved.

Government-run platform America.gov is operated by the US General Services Administration (GSA), the federal agency responsible for providing technology and other services used across the government.

The platform says its answers come from official government websites rather than third-party sources and provide links back to those sources.

It says it is free to use and does not display advertisements.

What is coming in 2027? The first phase primarily focuses on helping users find government information.

The second phase, planned for 2027, is expected to expand the platform beyond information retrieval and allow users to complete government transactions directly through the interface.

Planned services include:

Medicare: Find coverage and enrol.

Passports: Apply online for a first passport.

Federal jobs: Upload a resume and receive matches with government positions.

Forms and applications: Complete applications, renewals and other processes through the platform.

Progress tracking: Track the status of applications and other government services.

The administration says America.gov will eventually integrate services across federal agencies so users can complete tasks through a single interface.

Trump’s push to integrate federal agencies At the launch, Trump described the platform as part of a broader effort to create a unified interface between Americans and the federal government.

The initiative traces back to Executive Order signed by Trump on August 21, 2025. The order launched the America by Design initiative and established the National Design Studio, which worked with GSA on the new government interface.

The administration says the goal is to make interactions with government simpler, faster and more accessible.

AI and the future of government services America.gov represents a shift from the traditional model in which citizens navigate separate websites run by individual federal agencies.

Instead, the administration is seeking to make AI and conversational search the primary interface through which people find government information and, eventually, complete government transactions.