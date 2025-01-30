Washington plane crash: Donald Trump blames ‘diversity hires’ under Obama, Biden for American Airlines tragedy

US President Donald Trump has blamed “diversity policies or hires” under Barack Obama and Joe Biden administration for poor air travel safety standards. Donald Trump's attack on Barack Obama and Joe Biden came hours after a military helicopter collided with a passenger plane of American Airlines over Washington, killing all.

American Flight 5342 that had come in from Wichita, Kansas, with 60 passengers and four crew hit a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter with three military personnel on board while approaching the runway. US officials say that there is high chance that there are no survivors in Washington plane crash.

Addressing a press conference, Donald Trump said he would have put safety first but Obama and Biden put policies first, he alleged. As he blamed previous administrations’ diversity hirings leading to the Washington crash, Donald Trump was asked why he thought diversity hires was the reason, he said, “Because i have common sense.”

The US President said, “I put safety first. Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first. They actually came out with a directive: 'too white.' And we want the people that are competent.” Also Read | Washington DC Plane Crash: Man prays for wife who was onboard American Airlines jet, says her last message was...

“They spent a lot of money renovating a system, spending much more money than they would have spent if they bought a new system for air traffic controllers, meaning the computerized systems. There are certain companies that do a very good job. They didn't use those companies,” Donald Trump said.

The US President also confirmed that there were no survivors in the American Airlines crash. “The work has now shifted to a recovery mission. Sadly, there are no survivors. This was a dark and excruciating night in our nation's capital and in our nation's history, and a tragedy of terrible proportions,” Donald Trump said.

“As one nation, we grieve for every precious soul that has been taken from us so suddenly...This has shaken a lot of people, including people, very sadly, from other nations who were on the flight,” he said.