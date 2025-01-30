American Airlines plane ‘collides midair’ with Black Hawk helicopter, DC crash VIDEO emerges: What we know so far

An American Airlines flight collided midair with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington DC airport late Wednesday (local US time). The crash took place when the plane was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington. The helicopter that collided with passenger jet was flown by the Army.

Both Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and American Airlines confirmed the news about the crash.

Meanwhile, all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted, news agency Associated Press reported.

There are been no confirmation of casualties. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said on social media that "we know there are fatalities," though he did not say how many.

What we know about Washington crash The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet "collided in midair" with a Sikorsky H-60 (Black Hawk) helicopter as it approached for landing at Reagan at around 9 pm (0200 GMT).

“PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas,” the FAA said in the statement.

After colliding mid-air with the US military helicopter, the regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington's Potomac River, officials told news agency AFP on Wednesday.

This prompted a major emergency response and grounding all flights.

Meanwhile, the airlines said, “We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News that US President Donald Trump “has been made aware of this situation and tragically it appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet.”

How many passengers were there at American Airlines plane and Black Hawk? The crashed jet near Washington DC had 'roughly 60 passengers' aboard, said US Senator. US Army said three soldiers aboard military helicopter were involved in the crash.

Crash video A video circulating on social media, showed two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to join in a fireball. The video was shot with an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center.

Another video, “shot on a dash cam”, showed visuals of the aftermath of the crash.

Investigation underway The Federal Aviation Administration said the collision remains under investigation. Meanwhile, Washington, DC, police said on the social platform X that multiple agencies are conducting a search and rescue effort in the Potomac River after an aircraft crash.

American Airlines said in a statement that it will provide information “as it becomes available.” The airport said emergency personnel were responding to “an aircraft incident on the airfield."