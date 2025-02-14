American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Jackson due to engine trouble

An American Airlines flight en route to Houston, Texas, made an emergency landing in Jackson, Mississippi, on Thursday, February 13.

The American Airlines flight 1478, travelling from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Houston, was diverted to Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport due to a possible maintenance issue, officials told WJTV.

One passenger said the plane had engine trouble after it took off. The passengers were transferred to another flight later.

“I’m glad they did stop it because, who knows, there could’ve been another crash, so I’m glad that they’re OK,” said the passenger, Michael Jones. “When they said that, OK, the plane is here now. We’re getting ready to load you up they all started applauding. And it was nice to see you could see them applauding. Because they’ve been there for a while," the American Airlines passenger told WAPT 16.

The American Airlines flight's emergency landing comes around two weeks after one flight of the aircraft operator collided with an US Army helicopter, killing 67 people.

American Airlines crash On the night of January 29, 2024, one American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter, and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. The deadly crash left no survivors, reported CBS News.