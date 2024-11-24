American Airlines’ move to end ‘Gate lice’ – New tech rolls out just in time for peak Thanksgiving holiday travel

American Airlines has announced the expansion of its new boarding technology aimed at curbing the issue of “gate lice”. The airline said it will implement this technology at more than 100 airports across the US during the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas travel periods, following successful trials in Albuquerque, Washington, and Tucson.

"Gate lice" refers to passengers who crowd the gate, eager to board the plane before their assigned group is called.

How the technology works American Airlines' newly introduced software ensures passengers cannot board before their designated group is called. If a passenger attempts to scan their boarding pass prematurely, the system will trigger an audible alert for the gate agent, notifying them of the violation. The technology also displays a message on the screen for airline staff, who can then politely ask the customer to step aside and wait for their group to be called.

For passengers traveling with a companion in an earlier boarding group, the gate agent has the ability to override the alert and allow the pair to board together, ensuring a smooth process for those traveling together.

Successful trials and customer feedback The new boarding system was successfully tested in Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), and Tucson International Airport (TUS) in the US last month. American Airlines reported positive feedback from both passengers and team members, with the system proving effective in managing gate congestion and ensuring that boarding occurs in an orderly fashion.

Efficient boarding for the holiday rush Julie Rath, Senior Vice President of Airport Operations, Reservations, and Service Recovery at American Airlines, expressed her satisfaction with the initial results. “We’ve heard from our customers that the ability to board with their assigned group is important to them because it’s a benefit associated with their AAdvantage status or fare purchase. American’s Senior Vice President of Airport Operations, Reservations and Service Recovery. “The initial positive response from customers and team members has exceeded our expectations, so we are thrilled to leverage this technology to deliver for them ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday,“ said Rath.