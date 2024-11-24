American Airlines’ move to end ‘Gate lice’ – New tech rolls out just in time for peak Thanksgiving holiday travel

  Tired of gate lice? American Airlines' new boarding tech ensures you'll board on time – and it's rolling out just in time for the holidays

Ravi Hari
Updated24 Nov 2024, 08:46 PM IST
American Airlines is expanding new boarding tech to 100+ airports in the US for the holiday season to cut 'gate lice'.
American Airlines is expanding new boarding tech to 100+ airports in the US for the holiday season to cut ’gate lice’. Pic for representational purpose. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

American Airlines has announced the expansion of its new boarding technology aimed at curbing the issue of “gate lice”. The airline said it will implement this technology at more than 100 airports across the US during the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas travel periods, following successful trials in Albuquerque, Washington, and Tucson.

"Gate lice" refers to passengers who crowd the gate, eager to board the plane before their assigned group is called.

How the technology works

American Airlines' newly introduced software ensures passengers cannot board before their designated group is called. If a passenger attempts to scan their boarding pass prematurely, the system will trigger an audible alert for the gate agent, notifying them of the violation. The technology also displays a message on the screen for airline staff, who can then politely ask the customer to step aside and wait for their group to be called.

For passengers traveling with a companion in an earlier boarding group, the gate agent has the ability to override the alert and allow the pair to board together, ensuring a smooth process for those traveling together.

Successful trials and customer feedback

The new boarding system was successfully tested in Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), and Tucson International Airport (TUS) in the US last month. American Airlines reported positive feedback from both passengers and team members, with the system proving effective in managing gate congestion and ensuring that boarding occurs in an orderly fashion.

Efficient boarding for the holiday rush

Julie Rath, Senior Vice President of Airport Operations, Reservations, and Service Recovery at American Airlines, expressed her satisfaction with the initial results. “We’ve heard from our customers that the ability to board with their assigned group is important to them because it’s a benefit associated with their AAdvantage status or fare purchase. American’s Senior Vice President of Airport Operations, Reservations and Service Recovery. “The initial positive response from customers and team members has exceeded our expectations, so we are thrilled to leverage this technology to deliver for them ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday,“ said Rath.

The technology comes as part of American Airlines’ continued efforts to enhance the customer experience and improve operational efficiency during peak travel periods. With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, the airline expects the system to alleviate common boarding delays and reduce congestion at gates.

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 08:46 PM IST
