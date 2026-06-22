American Airlines passenger bites fellow traveler mid-flight, pilot reports chaos onboard: Report

An American Airlines pilot has reported against an unruly passenger who allegedly bit a fellow passenger on a flight as it was approaching Philadelphia on Sunday, as per a report by CBS News.

The passenger was physically aggressive not only with his ear-attack victim, but with almost everyone on board. The publication, which reviewed air traffic control audio, said that he was "trying to fight everybody".

The pilot was heard in the audio telling a controller that he was not sure whether the perpetrator was "hallucinating or whatever". "What a day, huh," the pilot later remarked.

He also requested for an emergency medical crew to be present upon the flight's arrival at the Philadelphia International Airport, albeit as a precaution.

The airline also issued a statement later, wherein it claimed that the said individual was experiencing a "medical emergency" and he was assisted by a medical professional on board. It however did not reveal whether law enforcement officials were present at the scene once the aircraft landed.

As per flight tracking site FlightAware, the aircraft took off from Charlotte, North Carolina, and landed in Philadelphia right before 10 am ET.

The audio also captured a fun exchange between the pilot and the controller as the former, on being wished a happy Father's Day, told the latter that he would be "sure to tell my daughters about this one."

This is among a series of incidents involving unruly passengers that have been plaguing US airlines in the last few weeks. In one such case, a former MMA fighter had to restrain one fellow passenger who was attempting to unlock the door of the aircraft mid-flight. The flight, which was headed to Chicago O'Hare Airport from Puerto Rico's San Juan, had to be diverted to Miami following this emergency situation.

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Another similar case happened a few weeks ago when a United Airlines' New Jersey to Guatemala City flight had to make an emergency landing in Washington, DC, after one passenger attempted to open the door of the aircraft while it was 36,000 feet up in the air.