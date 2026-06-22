American Airlines passenger bites fellow traveler mid-flight, pilot reports chaos onboard: Report

An American Airlines pilot has reported against an unruly passenger who allegedly bit a fellow passenger on a flight as it was approaching Philadelphia on Sunday, as per a report by CBS News.

The passenger was physically aggressive not only with his ear-attack victim, but with almost everyone on board. The publication, which reviewed air traffic control audio, said that he was "trying to fight everybody".

Advertisement

The pilot was heard in the audio telling a controller that he was not sure whether the perpetrator was "hallucinating or whatever". "What a day, huh," the pilot later remarked.

He also requested for an emergency medical crew to be present upon the flight's arrival at the Philadelphia International Airport, albeit as a precaution.

The airline also issued a statement later, wherein it claimed that the said individual was experiencing a "medical emergency" and he was assisted by a medical professional on board. It however did not reveal whether law enforcement officials were present at the scene once the aircraft landed.

As per flight tracking site FlightAware, the aircraft took off from Charlotte, North Carolina, and landed in Philadelphia right before 10 am ET.

Advertisement

The audio also captured a fun exchange between the pilot and the controller as the former, on being wished a happy Father's Day, told the latter that he would be "sure to tell my daughters about this one."

This is among a series of incidents involving unruly passengers that have been plaguing US airlines in the last few weeks. In one such case, a former MMA fighter had to restrain one fellow passenger who was attempting to unlock the door of the aircraft mid-flight. The flight, which was headed to Chicago O'Hare Airport from Puerto Rico's San Juan, had to be diverted to Miami following this emergency situation.

Also Read | Man fatally hit by an aircraft on Denver Airport runway, died by suicide

Another similar case happened a few weeks ago when a United Airlines' New Jersey to Guatemala City flight had to make an emergency landing in Washington, DC, after one passenger attempted to open the door of the aircraft while it was 36,000 feet up in the air.

Advertisement

In another case, a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Wisconsin on 29 May had to be diverted after an elderly passenger suffered a 'mental health crisis' while on board, as per the authorities. An FBI probe has been opened in the matter, as per CBS.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer