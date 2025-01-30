In the blistering post Donald Trump questioned the tactics of the military helicopter and the air traffic controllers. Both these agencies report to him as the president, according to an AP report.

Writing on Truth Social: “The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”