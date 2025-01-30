American Airlines plane crash: United States President Donald Trump has in a post on his social media platform Truth Social said that he believes the Washington plane crash “should have been prevented”.
In the blistering post Donald Trump questioned the tactics of the military helicopter and the air traffic controllers. Both these agencies report to him as the president, according to an AP report.
Donald Trump questioned why both agencies could not take decisions that would have prevented the devastating crash.
Writing on Truth Social: “The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”
In another post he added, “What a terrible night this has been. God Bless you all!”
(With inputs from Agencies)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.