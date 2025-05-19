American Idol finale 2025: Who is the winner - Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix, John Foster?

Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old dad of three, was crowned this year's American Idol. He competed against John Foster and Breanna Nix for the title, who placed second and third.

Jamal sang “Her Heart” by Anthony Hamilton to mark his win.

The top 3 singers at the 23rd season of the show had less than three hours to earn viewers’ votes during the star-studded finale. Jamal won following what was the “biggest finale vote in show history”, said the singing competition's host, Ryan Seacrest.

Watch Jamal Roberts' grand finale performance:

Before tonight’s finale, the contestants had returned to their hometowns for special visits, a tradition that adds a personal touch to the final stretch.

Jamal, a resident was Meridian, Mississippi, told producers that his goal is to “bring love and peace and unity” to his city. A physical education teacher by profession, he sang a rendition of 'Just My Imagination' by The Temptations with clips of his visit back home in the background.

Watch Jamal Roberts' tribute performance:

What does Jamal Roberts take home as a winner? According to a Newsweek report from last year, the winner gets a record contract with Hollywood Records. Jamal will, therefore, receive $125,000 and an additional $100,000 after he completes an entire album, for a total of $250,000.

Newsweek also said that the American Idol winner has a budget of as much as $300,000 to record that album, which is given as an advance that they will have to pay back against future earnings.

American Idol finale 2025 The finalists performed their final along with group performances with the show's Top 14 contestants for a dazzling finale. They kicked off the live show singing Queen's "We Are the Champions" together.

The top 3 contestants also had the opportunity to perform with superstar guests like Brandon Lake, Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, Jennifer Holliday, Jessica Simpson, Josh Groban, Kirk Franklin, Myles Smith, Patti LaBelle, and Salt-N-Pepa.

In addition, the judges themselves—Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie—will step out from behind the panel and onto the stage for special performances.

Watch and stream Tune in to the Season 23 finale on ABC or stream it the next day on Hulu.