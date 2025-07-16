'American Idol' music supervisor Robin Kaye and husband found murdered at LA home - Here's what happened

An “American Idol” music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband were discovered dead inside their Los Angeles residence on Monday afternoon. Police officers were performing a welfare check at a home in the Encino area when they found the bodies of a man identified as Thomas Deluca and a woman, both with gunshot wounds.

An “American Idol” spokesperson confirmed the deaths of the duo, both 70. As per official records, they owned their home.

“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time," an “American Idol” spokesperson stated.

Kaye, a seasoned figure in the entertainment industry, also contributed to the music departments of various other productions, including The Singing Bee, Hollywood Game Night, Lip Sync Battle, and multiple Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

Suspect arrested Los Angeles police on Tuesday afternoon stated that they had arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian in connection with the deaths of the couple.

Boodarian is suspected of burglarizing their Encino residence on July 10 while the couple was not home. According to authorities, he allegedly shot and killed Kaye and her husband when they unexpectedly returned, then fled the scene on foot. Boodarian has not yet been appointed a public defender and was unavailable for a remark.

Police had responded to reports of a burglary at the Encino property later that same afternoon, but stated in a press release that there were “no signs of forced entry or trouble.”

“We didn’t hear anything. My renter saw somebody hopping the fence, but that was back on Thursday. She called 911, but we didn’t hear anything since then, so we have no idea if its even related or not,” Neighbour Amee Faggen informed NBC4 Los Angeles.