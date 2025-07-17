American voters react to the way Donald Trump is handling the Jeffrey Epstein files; 63% of them feel...

American voters aren't very pleased with the way US President Donald Trump has dealt with the investigative review of the federal case against the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and a poll shows exactly how many.

The White House on Monday dismissed the long-swirling conspiracy theories surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, saying that he never had a “client list” of powerful associates allegedly implicated in his crimes.

Epstein, a onetime acquaintance of Trump in the 1990s and early 2000s, was associated with Hollywood celebrities, business titans and British royalty.

Here's what the Americans feel: According to a Quinnipiac University national survey, as many as 63% of Americans disliked the Trump administration's approach to the Epstein probe.

Just 17% approved of the administration’s actions in the Epstein matter, while said 20% they were undecided.

A whopping 83% of Democrats also disapprove of the president’s handling of the Epstein files, while 2% approve.

What did the White House memo say? The White House memo said that after a comprehensive “systematic” review of over 300 gigabytes of data, authorities found no incriminating client list and no indication that Epstein had blackmailed powerful individuals.

It also reaffirmed the FBI’s long-standing conclusion that Epstein died by suicide in his New York jail cell in 2019, not as a result of foul play.

The two-page memo was unsigned but bore FBI and Department of Justice letterhead.

“There was … no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” the memo noted. “We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Epstein harmed more than “one thousand victims,” according to the DOJ-FBI memo, many of whom were allegedly trafficked to his home in the US Virgin Islands.

Why don't the Americans approve of the findings? Social media users and the American voters have questioned the 66-year-old's association with influential figures like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

They also questioned the odd circumstances of Epstein’s demise, including guards falling asleep and cameras outside of his cell not functioning, inside New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Centre almost six years ago.

Even former attorneys and medical examiners theorized that Epstein may not have committed suicide.

Americans are dissatisfied by Pam Bondi's work Bureau Deputy Director Dan Bongino also had a public falling out with Attorney General Pam Bondi and threatened to quit over the report's meagre findings.

The Quinnipiac survey found that a majority of US voters (53%) disapprove of Bondi’s job performance, while 32% approve.

FBI Director Kash Patel's numbers were better: 36% of voters approved of his job performance, but 47% disapproved.