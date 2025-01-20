A recent survey reveals that a majority of Americans are optimistic about the upcoming four years under President-elect Donald Trump, surpassing the optimism felt during his first term in 2017. The survey, conducted from January 15-17, 2025, by CBS News/YouGov, with a nationally representative sample of 2,174 US adults, shows that key factors such as the economy, financial stability, and peace are central to this optimism.

Economic optimism: A strong foundation Americans are especially hopeful about the economy in 2025. Many voters, particularly Trump supporters, expect better financial outcomes during his second term. Trump's approach to economic recovery mirrors the factors that drove his victory in 2016, with inflation and the economy emerging as major concerns during the election. The belief that Trump will lower grocery prices and improve financial conditions reflects these same concerns.

Global peace and stability: Trump’s foreign policy expectations A significant portion of Americans believes that Trump will improve peace and stability globally, particularly in the Middle East. Many are hopeful that his leadership will ease tensions, including reducing conflicts between Israel and its neighbors.

Immigration policy: Deportations and military concerns While a majority of Americans support deportations of undocumented immigrants, there is clear opposition to using the military for such actions. These views largely mirror the sentiments expressed during the 2024 campaign. However, ideas like ending birthright citizenship and buying Greenland have sparked more division, with only Trump’s voters expressing strong support for these measures.

Diverse opinions on tariffs Trump’s approach to tariffs and trade is another point of contention. While his voters strongly favor tariffs on imported goods, with the hope that they will reduce prices, a majority of Americans overall oppose this policy. Similarly, efforts to reduce or eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs are overwhelmingly supported by Trump’s supporters, though public opinion remains divided.

Optimism across demographics: Young voters and re-evaluation Trump’s appeal has broadened to younger voters, with many expressing more optimism for the coming years than older Americans. Interestingly, nearly a quarter of Kamala Harris's 2024 supporters are now hopeful about Trump’s second term, highlighting the potential for reassessment among former opponents once he takes office.