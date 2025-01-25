A recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that while Americans recognize corruption, inefficiency, and red tape in the federal government, they remain divided on whether Elon Musk is the right person to help fix it.

Mixed approval for Trump’s Advisory body The poll found that only 30% of US adults strongly or somewhat approve of President Trump’s creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk is leading. About 40% disapprove, while the remainder are neutral or uninformed. The goal of the advisory body is to identify fraudulent and wasteful spending, with leaders suggesting the elimination of entire agencies as a cost-cutting measure. While most Americans acknowledge the government's issues, many are skeptical of relying on billionaires like Musk for government policy advice.

Ambivalence on proposed changes Americans have mixed opinions on some of the policy changes Trump and his team have discussed, including eliminating federal jobs and moving agencies outside Washington, D.C. Many respondents expressed no opinion, suggesting that public opinion is still fluid and could shift as these plans develop. However, Trump's return-to-office policy for federal workers, which he implemented early in his second term, has garnered relatively strong support.

A broken federal government As Trump enters his second term promising to cut regulations and reduce government bureaucrats, most Americans believe the federal government has serious problems. Two-thirds of US adults consider corruption and inefficiency major issues, while 60% cite red tape as a significant concern. Even though Republicans are more likely to view these problems as urgent, a majority of Democrats agree that the government faces considerable challenges in these areas.

Low concern about 'Deep State' Despite Trump’s rhetoric about the so-called “deep state” — a network of unelected government officials allegedly influencing policy — concern among the American public about civil servants resisting the president’s agenda is relatively low. Only about one-third of Americans consider this a major issue, with fewer believing it poses a significant threat to government operations.

Musk's popularity and public wariness Musk’s involvement in Trump’s administration has generated mixed reactions. Around one-third of Americans hold a favorable view of the billionaire entrepreneur, but his popularity has slightly decreased since December. Americans tend to share similar views of both Musk and Trump, with roughly 80% of people who like one also liking the other. However, half of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of both men.

Additionally, a significant portion of the public is wary of the influence of billionaires in shaping government policy. About 60% of U.S. adults believe it’s a bad thing if the president relies on billionaires for advice, while only 10% see it as a positive move.

Return-to-office policy more popular than job cuts Trump’s return-to-office mandate for federal workers is receiving more support than the proposal to cut federal jobs. According to the poll, 40% of Americans favor requiring federal employees to return to the office five days a week, while only 20% oppose it. On the other hand, 40% oppose eliminating large numbers of federal jobs, with 30% in favor.

Moving federal agencies out of Washington: Mixed reactions Trump has suggested relocating federal agencies out of Washington, D.C., as part of his efforts to dismantle the “deep state.” However, public opinion on this proposal remains divided. Nearly half of Americans expressed no opinion on moving federal agencies, while about 25% supported it and a similar share opposed it.