America's 250th birthday: Trump commemorates celebrations, says country in a better shape ‘than ever before’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) commemorated the 250th birthday celebrations despite thunderstorms forcing attendees to evacuate the National Mall.

Commencing his speech, Trump recognised the challenges posed by the weather this evening. Addressing the waiting crowd, he said, "If you think that was easy, it wasn't." He added, “I want to thank everybody, because they did the right thing. They saw lightning, and I said, 'There's no way. If we have to speak in front of one person at 4 o'clock in the morning, I'm going to be here. There's no way we can be deterred.”

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Trump commemorates Fourth of July celebrations Trump, who took the stage shortly after 11 pm (local time), over an hour after he was scheduled to begin his address, reminded Americans that their strength and power are not something to be ashamed of; rather, it is something that the country is very proud of, the Washington Post reported.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Trump say during the 250th birthday speech of America? ⌵ During his speech, Trump expressed pride in America's strength, described the nation as the 'hope and promise' of the world, and emphasized the need to combat communism. 2 Why did the 250th birthday celebrations in Washington experience evacuations? ⌵ The celebrations were interrupted by severe thunderstorms, prompting over 10,000 attendees to evacuate the National Mall for safety reasons. 3 How did former Presidents react to Trump's administration during the 250th celebrations? ⌵ Former Presidents Clinton, Obama, and Bush criticized Trump's policies, focusing on issues like immigration, democracy, and the importance of voting. 4 What safety measures were implemented during the 250th birthday celebrations? ⌵ Event organizers advised all attendees to seek shelter in nearby buildings due to approaching severe storms and prioritized the safety of guests and staff. 5 Should Americans be concerned about the political climate during the 250th anniversary celebrations? ⌵ Many political figures, including former presidents, highlighted deep divisions in the country and called for reflection on the state of democracy and national unity.

He went on to say, "For 250 years, the United States has been the hope, the promise, the light and the glory among all of the nations in the world; all over the world nobody can be like us."

Trump mentions 'communism' in his speech During his speech, the US President also mentioned 'communism' in his speech, and contrasted America's "freedoms" with the "talks from communists" that he said threaten them. He added, "Communism is a loser, and it always will be. The communist system is the opposite of the American system, and the communist system has never worked." He went on to say that a threat like communism must be stopped immediately, "and before it begins, it's like a cancer, you got to cut it out, you got to cut it out fast."

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This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.