‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20 premieres soon: When to watch, who’s judging and where to stream

“America’s Got Talent” returns for its 20th season on Tuesday, May 27, with Mel B rejoining the judges’ panel alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara. Terry Crews returns as host, and the season will air weekly on NBC, with episodes streaming on Peacock the next day.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published22 May 2025, 03:35 AM IST
'America's Got Talent' Season 20 premieres May 27 on NBC. (Image credit: Screengrab from video on AGT 2025: Season 20/YouTube)
“America’s Got Talent” is set to kick off its landmark 20th season on May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, promising a summer of big dreams, big talent, and Golden Buzzer moments.

The new season features the return of fan-favorite Mel B, who rejoins the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara.

Mel B — the English pop icon who rose to fame in the 1990s as "Scary Spice" of the Spice Girls — is back on AGT after previously judging in Season 8 through 13 and appearing in spinoffs like “AGT: The Champions” and “AGT: Fantasy League.” She replaces Heidi Klum, who judged from Seasons 8-13 and 15-19.

Terry crews back as host

Returning for another season is Terry Crews, hosting the talent competition that offers performers a shot at $1 million and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

Audition and Live Show schedule

Auditions will air every Tuesday through August, followed by the highly anticipated live episodes. Viewers can catch all episodes on NBC and stream them the next day on Peacock.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to announce our 20th season of AGT. Over the years, we’ve seen amazing Acts and met truly incredible people. It’s true that two or three minutes can change your life, and I want to thank every Contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year, and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the Contestants this year,” Judge Simon Cowell said in a statement.

Judges lineup for Season 20

Simon Cowell – Judge since 2016 and executive producer

Howie Mandel – Longest-serving judge since 2009

Sofía Vergara – Judge since 2020

Mel B – Returns after previous stints from Season 8–13

Season 20 of “America’s Got Talent” promises not only thrilling performances but also a nostalgic twist with Mel B’s comeback, making it a summer of surprises and standout talent.

