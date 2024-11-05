America’s ‘IQ test’: Memes flood social media as Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump battle for US Election 2024 starts

Social media is flooded with memes about the US Election 2024. The race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump has sparked creativity online. Humour, satire and political jabs are circulating rapidly as both sides rally support.

Memes could play a significant role in shaping public opinion during this election. Let’s take a look at some of the most hilarious ones on X (formerly Twitter).

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump Kamala Harris and Donald Trump closed their 2024 presidential campaigns with intense rallies in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state. Harris visited Philadelphia, Allentown, Scranton and Pittsburgh, ending at the iconic Rocky Steps, where she spoke optimistically about becoming America’s first black woman president.

Trump travelled through North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan, delivering speeches mixing unproven voter fraud claims with promises to “revitalise” America. Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, criticised Harris sharply in Atlanta.

Harris focused on connecting with voters, even canvassing door-to-door. With over 82 million early votes cast, Pennsylvania remains a focal point for both campaigns as Election Day nears.

US Election 2024: Early trends Compared to the high turnout in 2020, early voting numbers in US Election 2024 are down, aligning more closely with the 2022 midterms. Early voting is projected to make up around 50% of the total, with some states seeing more in-person early voters than in 2020.

More Republicans have opted for early voting this year, influenced by Trump’s campaign.

“IT’S TIME TO GET OUT AND VOTE—SO TOGETHER, WE CAN MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” posted the former US president on social media.

In 27 states, Democrats represent 37% of pre-election ballots while Republicans account for 35%, a marked rise from 2020.

Key states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, and North Carolina show increased Republican early vote shares.