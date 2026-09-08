19 of the richest immigrant billionaires in US were born in India, the highest for any country

The US has a total of 144 billionaires who were born in a different country but made their fortunes as immigrants, the latest Forbes report has noted. According to Forbes’ America’s Richest Immigrants 2026 list, these billionaires come from 45 countries around the world and have a collective $2.2 trillion. This is up from the $1.3 trillion in 2025, when the number of foreign-born billionaires stood at 125.

Advertisement

According to Forbes, India accounted for the most foreign-born billionaires in the US in 2026, with a total of 19. In 2025 too, India was the birthplace of the most immigrant billionaires in the US - 12.

The new Indian-born entrants in the list of America’s Richest Immigrants in 2026 include venture capitalist Hemant Taneja, semiconductor firm Astera Labs’ cofounders Sanjay Gajendra and Jitendra Mohan, and Palantir's chief technology officer, Shyam Sankar.

“I did my undergrad in India, and I came here to do my master's, and my plan actually was to come to the US, get my degree, maybe do a job for five years and then go back,” Astera Labs’ Mohan told Forbes. “And everything worked out to plan except the last bit. So now I've been here for 32 years.”

Advertisement

“It's been a journey of coming to the US with big dreams. For me, it was always about starting a company of my own,” Astera Labs’ other cofounder, Gajendra, said.

“America still provides a lot of opportunity, it's one of the most dynamic markets and innovative places," Amjad Masad, the Jordanian-born cofounder of vibe coding startup Replit said.

Forbes’ America’s Richest Immigrants 2026 list Israel and Taiwan came second when it comes to being the country of birth of the most immigrant billionaires in the US, with 11 ultra-wealthy individuals each.

This is followed by China (9), Canada (8), Iran (7), Germany (6), France (5) UK (5) in the top ten of America’s Richest Immigrants 2026 list.

Also Read | Where billionaires are building their plan B beyond the US

Interestingly, though there are 19 India-born immigrant billionaires, none of them are among the top ten. The top ten immigrant billionaires in the US in 2026, according to Forbes, are Elon Musk, Google cofounder Sergey Brin, Nvidia cofounder Jensen Huang, Thomas Peterffy, Miriam Adelson and her family, David Sun, John Tu, Peter Thiel, Rupert Murdoch and family and Adam Foroughi.

Advertisement

Top three richest immigrants According to Forbes, the top three: Musk, Brin and Huang combined account for more than 60% of the total immigrant billionaire wealth.