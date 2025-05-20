Amid cancer battle, Joe Biden gets support from granddaughter over ‘silly book’ on his mental health

Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, slammed a new book on the former US President's mental decline as “silly" and “political fairy smut”. The book, written by CNN anchor Jake Tapper, drew criticism from her a day after news broke of the 82-year-old's cancer diagnosis.

Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, and is reviewing treatment options, his office said.

Taking to social media, the 31-year-old daughter of Hunter Biden said the book is for the professional chattering class who “profit from the spectacle” of those who enter the arena.

“Just read a copy of this silly book, and if anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class. The ones who rarely enter the arena, but profit from the spectacle of those that do,” she wrote.

Tapper’s book, ‘Original Sins’, co-authored with Axios reporter Alex Thompson, chronicles Joe Biden’s mounting health struggles during his term in the White House and the efforts of his inner circle to conceal the decline.

The book claims that Biden didn’t recognise actor George Clooney, in an incident that left the Democratic supporter “shaken to his core.”

While the authors said they interviewed more than 200 people, Naomi accused the “self-promoting” journalists of being “irresponsible” and said their book was “unoriginal, uninspired lies” written to make a quick buck.

“It relies on unnamed, anonymous sources pushing a self-serving false narrative that absolves them of any responsibility for our current national nightmare,” she added.

Naomi said the book has been written at the “expense of a man so completely good and honest”.