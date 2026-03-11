Amid DHS shutdown, White House breaks silence: ‘To every American stuck in endless TSA lines — thank a Democrat’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that Americans experiencing long lines should call their Democratic representatives and tell them to fund the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In a post on X, White House said, “President Trump wants the Department of Homeland Security FULLY funded and reopened. To every American missing a paycheck or stuck in endless TSA lines — thank a Democrat.”

Advertisement

Also Read | DHS shutdown disrupts travel: Houston and New Orleans airports most affected

“President Trump wants the Department of Homeland Security to be fully funded and fully reopened. And, so to any American out there who is struggling without a paycheck, we know there is more than one hundred thousand of you across the country, to any American out there, showing up to the airport, and facing incredibly long waiting times in lines, call your Democrat member of Congress and tell them to fund the Department of Homeland Security. That's what President Trump wants to do, and it's completely ridiculous that the American people are suffering as a result of these games being played by Democrats on Capitol Hill,” said Leavitt.

Watch the video here:

Long security lines at several U.S. airports this week have underscored the challenges that could arise if a government shutdown occurs during the busy spring break travel period, according to AP.

Advertisement

Houston’s secondary airport faced the most severe disruptions, with passengers waiting more than three hours in security lines for much of Sunday and Monday. Travelers at other airports, including those in New Orleans and Atlanta, also reported waits exceeding an hour.

The surge in travel as schools begin their spring break would strain airport systems even under normal staffing levels. With staffing shortages that often accompany a government shutdown, pressure is beginning to build at some airports. However, most airports have so far avoided extremely long security delays.

Earlier on Monday, Michael H. Simon restricted federal officers from using tear gas during protests outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, following a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon on behalf of protesters and freelance journalists.

Advertisement

The judge issued a preliminary injunction after a three-day hearing where plaintiffs, including a protester known for wearing a chicken costume, an elderly married couple, and two freelance journalists, testified that chemical agents or projectile munitions had been used against them, AP reported.

The lawsuit, which names the United States Department of Homeland Security among the defendants, argues that the use of such munitions by federal officers is retaliation against protesters and discourages them from exercising their First Amendment rights, AP reported.

To every American missing a paycheck or stuck in endless TSA lines — thank a Democrat.

“Plaintiffs provided numerous videos, which were received in evidence and unambiguously show DHS officers spraying OC Spray directly into the faces of peaceful and nonviolent protesters engaged in, at most, passive resistance and discharging tear gas and firing pepper-ball munitions into crowds of peaceful and nonviolent protestors,” Simon wrote, using the term OC Spray to refer to pepper spray.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways The ongoing government shutdown is impacting travel, especially during the busy spring break period.

The White House is urging Americans to contact their Democratic representatives to push for funding of the Department of Homeland Security.

Federal officers have faced legal restrictions regarding the use of tear gas against peaceful protesters, indicating rising tensions around civil rights issues.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.