Amid Elon Musk’s claims about Donald Trump in Epstein files, journalist adds fuel to the fire with explosive allegations

Elon Musk and Donald Trump, once seen as allies, are now fighting openly. Musk earlier posted a strong message on his platform X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

He claimed the US president is linked to the secret Epstein files. That’s the reason why the files haven’t been made public, he alleged. Musk gave no proof but said the truth would come out in time.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Must wrote in his now-deleted tweet.

Elon Musk's now-deleted tweet on Donald Trump

Advertisement

This shocking post is believed to have ended their friendship. Experts in Washington and Silicon Valley feel that any chance of peace between the two is now gone.

Musk’s message hinted that the government was hiding Trump’s possible connection to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile.

Who is Jeffrey Epstein? Jeffrey Epstein was a rich American businessman who had close ties with powerful people. He was first jailed in 2008 for using a minor for sex. However, he got a very light punishment, which caused public anger.

In 2019, he was arrested again for running a sex trafficking network of underage girls. The wealthy business tycoon died in jail before the trial.

His death was ruled a suicide, but many think he was murdered to hide secrets

Advertisement

Claims and allegations According to Daily Mail’s US correspondent Tom Leonard, Donald Trump knew Jeffrey Epstein even though he once claimed otherwise. They were part of the same wealthy social group in Florida from the late 1980s until 2004 when they had a major fight over property.

Trump, like Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton, has been named in legal documents linked to Epstein’s long history of sexual abuse. Before his re-election in 2024, Trump said he had no issue releasing the remaining Epstein Files from the FBI’s investigation.

Although there’s no proof Trump was involved in Epstein’s crimes, his name still appears in many ongoing conspiracy theories, Leonard added.

After Elon Musk posted about Donald Trump being linked to Epstein, many of his followers on X began sharing old clips and reports of the two together. Musk even retweeted a few.

Advertisement

One of them shows a 1992 video showing Trump and Epstein at Mar-a-Lago, laughing and pointing at cheerleaders. In another clip from 2002, Trump praises Epstein as “terrific” and said he liked young women.

Michael Wolff drops explosive allegations US journalist Michael Wolff added fuel to the ongoing allegations, claiming he had seen photos of Trump and Epstein with “topless girls of an uncertain age sitting on Trump’s lap”.

Advertisement

One image reportedly shows Trump with a stain on his trousers while the women laugh and point. Wolff believes these pictures were in Epstein’s safe, which the FBI seized in 2019.