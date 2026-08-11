Amid heightened US-Iran war tensions, Trump extends Jones Act waiver for another 90 days: Here's what it means

The White House on Monday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump had extended a waiver for another 90 days, permitting foreign-flagged ships to transport oil and goods between US ports. He, however, introduced new restrictions following pressure from shipbuilders and lawmakers who said the policy was weakening the domestic maritime industry.

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Finalised on Monday, the extension comes as the US war with Iran disrupts global crude supplies and drives fuel prices higher, putting pressure on the Trump administration to ease transportation constraints and prevent further increases in gasoline and other energy costs, Reuters reported.

A White House official confirmed that under the new terms, the administration has revised terms narrow the waiver's scope, requiring each voyage by a foreign-flagged vessel to be assessed separately rather than granting ships broad exemptions from the Jones Act.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said that the 90-day extension will ensure that the US military and critical industries continue to have reliable access to essential resources. In a post on X, Rogers added, “Data shows the waiver has driven a significant increase in domestic deliveries of essential products such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.”

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What is the Jones Act? According to the 1920 Jones Act, cargo moving between US ports must be carried on ships built in the country, owned by domestic companies, and managed by American workers. The latest waiver by the administration aims to bring down gas prices by increasing shipping flexibility and reducing transport constraints.

The Merchant Marine Act, or the Jones Act, was designed to strengthen the US-owned commercial shipping industry, a priority that became increasingly important during World War I, when naval blockades highlighted the close link between maritime commerce and national security.

The waiver was first announced in March, days after the US and Israel launched joint operations against Iran in late February. On 9 March, the American Farm Bureau Federation, the largest farm lobby in the country, urged the US President in a letter to waive the act to help improve domestic transportation capacity. The association has warned the US President that fertiliser prices could also spike and cause disruptions for farmers.

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Without the latest extension, the waiver was set to expire on 16 August, making it one of the longest suspensions of the more than 100-year-old law to date.

Industry experts react to Jones Act waiver extension The American Petroleum Institute, the industry trade group, said that Jones Act waivers allow flexibility to move American energy efficiently between US ports and deliver fuels to consumers at a time of ongoing global market volatility.

Citing analysts and industry experts, Reuters reported that while the waiver extension allows for greater availability of tankers to move fuel across the country, it would likely reduce gas prices by only a few cents per gallon.

The American Maritime Partnership, which backs the Jones Act, expressed disappointment over the waiver's extension but said the case-by-case review process was preferable to the previous blanket exemption. Further, the group urged the Trump administration to thoroughly assess the national defence justification for each waiver request and determine whether US vessels are available before permitting foreign-flagged ships to transport cargo between US ports.

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The extension comes amid heightened global volatility, with disruptions to crude supplies and rising fuel prices adding pressure on the Trump administration to keep energy markets stable.

(with Reuters inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.